Interview with director Álvaro Pastor, who will be at the Cine Forum in prison today

Álvaro Pastor is a screenwriter, film director and advertising director. He trained at the Escuela Libre de Artes y Espectáculos, in the studio of actor Juan Carlos Corazza and with Miguel Picazo at the Madrid Conservatory of Music. His first feature YO, TAMBIÉN (2009) premiered at the San Sebastián Festival, won two Silver Shells for its protagonists, won the Audience Award at the Rotterdam Festival, and competed at the Sundance Festival. He was nominated for the 2010 Goya Award as a new director for this film. The film also won a Goya Award for Best Actress for Lola Duenas.

He received the Soria Short Film Festival for Best Filmmaking with David Pareja in 1999 for Los Dardos del Amor, for Best Filmmaking and Audience Award for ‘Uno Más, Uno Menos’ in 2002 with Antonio Naharro and Caballo. De Soria. Best Screenplay for ‘Invulnerable’ in 2006.

Alvaro, nice to have you back in Soria. This year there will be a Cine Forum where two of his award winning short films ‘One More, One Less’ and ‘Invulnerable’ will be screened.

‘One More, One Less’ is a short film about Down Syndrome. This work brings us closer to the world of this type of intellectual disability, emphasizing the importance of getting to know people before judging them. This short film is a criticism of the social stigma that exists towards people with physical or mental disabilities, which makes their lives more difficult due to the discrimination they face. The miniature reflects the reality of these people who, unlike society, do not set limits and demonstrate desire and joy for life. What criticism and education do you want to show?

Short Film ‘One More, One Less’ is a short film I directed together with Antonio Naharro, who is also the brother of the protagonist Lourdes Naharro, a woman with Down syndrome. Antonio proposed me the idea of ​​telling his sister’s story, seeing how she grew up and had all the needs that women her age had. Normally, we look at these people with a certain paternalistic eye and the need to teach them things or talk to them about what they can learn, but rarely do we stop to think about this. What can they teach us? This led us to consider the topic of Down syndrome: what a person, such as the journalist seen in the short film, can learn. He is a successful journalist who interviews this girl without any prior interest but eventually realizes that he can learn many things from her, such as whether life is worth living for the simple fact of being alive alone or whether happiness lies in success. Or talent, rather it lies somewhere else like love or being happy every day and accepting what is.

Personally, this brief marked my career. I wanted to be a very important film director, which is a typical thing we all want to be when we go to film school. But, after meeting Lourdes and many people with Down syndrome, I felt the need to tell stories, not to be a director. It’s a good lesson, humility.

Years after the success of ‘One More, One Less’, in 2005 he released ‘Invulnerable’. A short film that deals with HIV through the story of a high school teacher who discovers that he is a carrier of this virus and his life ends overnight. But, outwardly he tries to pretend to live a normal life. Another difficult topic… What do you want to convey with this short film?

Regarding Invulnerable, I want to clarify that this is not a short film that deals with AIDS, rather it deals with acquired immunodeficiency, HIV, which may or may not sometimes lead to the disease AIDS. It’s about HIV and people living with this virus, which in 2005 was a significant social stigma that had to be hidden because they could even get you fired from work. At that time it was no longer a fatal disease, but while the development of medicine and treatment was great, the social stigma for those infected with this virus was still very harsh. Speaking from personal experience, I came in contact with many people who had this virus, some of them died, and I believe that after the Covid pandemic, talking about these issues will help those people It’s like giving voice to those who don’t have this virus. , And for me it’s simple: giving voice to people who have no way to express themselves.

His participation in Soria Short Film Festival for many years has been tremendous and very successful. Which award do you remember most?

For me, it has always been a pleasure to participate in the Soriya Short Film Festival. He has treated me very well and he has treated our jobs very well too. We have received awards which makes me very excited. I think I would highlight the awards for the short film ‘Los Dardos del Amor’, which was my first short film that made a definite showing in festivals and got me very excited. And then I met the people of Soria with whom I remain friends and I want to return.

What do you think about organizing festivals like Soria that strive to promote new short film talent and build relationships with professionals in the field?

Festivals are an opportunity to meet people who are making films like you. Staying connected, seeing your work, learning… because they are an incentive for you to continue working because there are rewards that allow you to do other things. They are very essential and the really good festivals are the ones that last for a long time like Sooriya.

The film ‘Me Too’ was released in 2009, how did the change happen from short to long?

The change was ‘long’. Dealing with a film with a structure of one and a half hours or more is much more complex. At the time, it was hard for us to get financing because few people believed that a project based on Down syndrome stories could be interesting to the public, but eventually the film was successful not only in Spain but internationally and it Represented one. Big change.. it’s like your career has taken a step forward. I had the opportunity to meet Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford… and having your work featured in films with the likes of Clint Eastwood is a boost in self-esteem.

With the film ‘Yo Too’ he once again explores the same theme of intellectual disability. Because Do you think there is a lot of ignorance in our society about how people with intellectual disabilities live?

With ‘Yo Too’ we return to explore this topic from another perspective, and that is the topic of emotional-sexual relationships because the topic of disability is very broad and we must focus on a specific thing. You can’t cover everything. There is a lot of ignorance regarding this subject in our society and a kind of paternalism on the subject of sex. This is true even in people who do not have an intellectual disability, so imagine when we talk about the emotional-sexual need of those who have this additional difficulty.

We chose a very unique character, Pablo Pineda, a man with an intellectual disability and a university degree whose need for affection was a burden on his intellectual achievements because he was looking for a person of the same intellectual level and could not find him within his circle. , which it was Down syndrome. That’s a classic play. The doubt between what is better, to be happy, and what not to know or not know ultimately leads to loneliness or sadness. We don’t give answers to those questions, the audience has to answer them but we wanted to ask those questions: Do we have the right to judge the love or sex lives of these people?

What advice would you give to future short filmmakers from your experience?

I would tell them to work hard, drink less at parties, get to know each other and hang in there because this is a long distance race. Even after making one film, it is difficult to make another film. And above all, stories need to be told with simplicity and humility, not much technical frills. A lot of beautiful things can be told in a simple way and the focus can be on creating believable characters so that the actors can relax and do their thing and embody what we write and bring it to life.

You have to have people around you who know more than you and this is the talent of a good director that he chooses people around him who will move in the same direction to tell his story.

Tell us about your projects, what are you working on now?

We are preparing our next feature film and a television series. I can’t tell much else, except that they are projects that talk about emotions, like all our cinema.