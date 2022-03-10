Interview with Dr. Fernando Ruger Viarengo, the president of SEMEFNUP, the Spanish society for functional medicine and precision nutrition

What is SEMEFNUP and how was it born?

SEMEFNUP is the Spanish Society of Functional Medicine and Precision Nutrition that brings together all those collegiate medical and health professionals who are interested in scientific activity and research, with the application of a new paradigm of care in general practice medicine. .

What is functional medicine and precision nutrition?

Functional medicine is the same medicine as always, even the one we remember before all this globalization and hyperspecialization, where the doctor fully knew the patient, his family and his environment. This generates a deeper knowledge of the patient and it is a way of doing medicine that we remember from our childhood, where the doctor smelled, felt, listened and did not sit behind a computer to prescribe drugs.

All this has been lost in many health systems, since this cannot be done in 7 minutes, which is the average care in our country. The consultation of a functional doctor takes at least an hour, we soak up the situation, the circumstances, etc. We approach personalized diagnoses that give rise to precision therapeutic schemes, among which we use nutrition as a therapeutic tool personalized, based on nutrigenetics.

It is nothing new. Health is not the absence of disease, but a state of balance biopsychosocial of the individual with his environment. As you can see, it is a much broader concept of definition and action.

What tests and treatments does this medical vision use and where does it originate?

We use the same diagnostic and therapeutic means as the classic vision, to which we add personalized tests, minor genetics, predictive and preventive, which indicate the tendencies or weak points of the individual and indicate what to reinforce. They also give us very important nutritional guidelines for each particular patient.

All of them are state-of-the-art tests that allow us to get to the real origin of the disease and solve it from its root., without turning off the symptom or continuing to investigate. I always give the example of the fire, blowing smoke is not the same as putting out the fire. However, both from afar give the same perception.

Its origin as a current is born in the US and, little by little, it has been expanding. Countries like Germany even already cover it by insurance companies and we hope that this new option will soon grow in our country.

To the classic treatments we add the micronutrition of the cell, that is, giving it specific and sufficient food with respect to the molecules of our body, so that everything works properly as a system, since in situations of deficit we cannot expect any regenerative activity , it would be like wanting to press the accelerator and the brake at the same time.

Where can you find doctors or centers with this vision in Spain?

We are in full growth, although some business groups that manage certain private health centers have already set up departments of functional medicine, private and individual consultations are currently growing the most. Our association is here to support this growth, provide endorsed and backed training and grant an endorsement or seal of quality in the practice of functional medicine to our associates.. Sometimes this term is used as a mere marketing and it’s still a 15-minute consultation behind a computer.

Are these types of consultations more expensive than the usual ones?

7 or 15 minutes is not the same as 75 minutes of professional service, but, today, what makes this type of medicine more expensive is not the professional fee, but the functional tests that often involve high costs. We trust that, given the demand, in the near future they can be more accessible.

Is functional medicine a new specialty?

In Spain, no, but it is our intention that it be recognized in this way, after regulated training, such as medical genetics, that is, without a MIR pathway. Due to the use of not so common tests, the genetic tool and nutrigenetics, fundamental pillars of this new vision, are tools that have been with us for barely 20 years since the discovery of the human genome project.

In the history of science, this is very little and we believe that training is necessary, especially in the interpretation and correlation of all these tests to arrive at an accurate diagnosis and personalized therapeutic strategy.. This is what we aim for, a training supported by this association and a university for all those who wish to practice this innovative form of medical assistance.

Are the usual medical specialties and medication used?

Yes, the same medications, with much more caution, in cases where it is warranted, we always try to use natural and not chemical routes. Associations of micronutrients, phytotherapy, reinforcement of the immune system and, when necessary, known antibiotics or analgesics. We are neither deniers nor anti-vaccines nor naturists, we are doctors.

The difference is that we refer to specialists when we need to, an appendicitis is operated on by a surgeon and a tumor is treated by an oncologist, but we support this process with adequate nutrition, micronutrients and quality information to personalize these treatments, such as pharmacogenetic studies and, above all, to prevent. We do not divide the patient into compartments to cure him.

Is the association already founded in Spain?

Yes, I am proud to be its president and I promise to support and give it a boost to achieve recognition of this new vision as a specialty, so we encourage all those members to join our website www.semefnup.es, since we have obtained Recently the recognition and registration number by the Ministry of the Interior of Spain and we are very happy, collaborating and receiving the support of other related associations such as the AESMI (Spanish Association of Integrative Medicine) and the FEMI (Spanish Federation of Integrative Medicine), to whom we greatly appreciate their support.

Lastly, I would like to send out the message that we are the antithesis of the saying “divide and you will triumph” and we prefer to say that “in unity, there is strength”. From our association, we want to contribute our grain of sand for this.





