Interview with Dr. Javier Millán de Semes

The Dr. Javier Millan He is head of the Emergency Service of the Faith of Valencia. Also, he is president of Semes in the Valencian Community Y Responsible for Institutional Relations of the National Board of Directors of Semes. On the occasion of international nurses day has attended to iHealth to talk about the specialty of Emergency Nursing. Dr. Javier Millán assured during the interview that it is necessary for the health system to adapt to the needs of citizens. “This happens, without a doubt, among many other things due to the creation of the specialty of nursing and emergency and emergency medicine”, he assures.

What is an emergency nurse and why should she be specialized?

The role of the emergency room nurse is fundamental. She must have a specific profile because they must have great decision-making capacity. She has to make decisions at critical moments and in sometimes complicated environments such as accidents with multiple victims. The same happens in the hospital environment in time-dependent processes. In addition, they must have a great ability to work in a team, leadership capacity.

The patient care that we see in the emergency and emergency services requires perfect coordination between all health professionals. And of course, the ability to withstand, at times, high levels of tension or stress. We live in emergency services and emergencies with a great emotional load for patients, relatives and to which we are not alien, of course, the professionals themselves.

Why should your specialization be recognized?

They already have recognition even in our country. The specialty of emergency and emergency nursing in operations has existed in the military field since 2019. It is somewhat similar to medical specialties. In our country, all nursing specialties via EIR have specific training, most of them two years, and are linked to medical specialties.

The primary specialty of Emergency Medicine already exists in 29 European countries and more than 100 worldwide, in Spain it also exists in the military field since 2015. There are already 41 specialist nurses and residents of Emergency Nursing in Spain and Emergencies in operations and have their own doctrinal body. What is this formation? Fundamental in care plans and patient care with time-dependent processes and critical patient management. Also in accidents with multiple victims and catastrophes where rapid triage is also essential.

These are situations with a huge emotional charge where organization and coordination is essential. Also, in the coordination centers through the management of the different resources in the out-of-hospital setting, from caring for patients with traffic accidents, polytrauma patients of all kinds, patients with coronary syndrome. The role of the nurse in urgencies and emergencies is, of course, fundamental and relevant for us.

How is the coordination in healthcare teams between doctors and nurses?

We must work closely. In other words, the training of the nurse is fundamental, just like that of the doctor, because it is a guarantee of quality for our professionals, especially in those moments and in those critical situations, it is a guarantee of equity. We work in close coordination, each with their skills and roles. But, for example, in the outpatient environment, where a technician, a doctor and an emergency nurse work as a team, each one has very well defined roles and roles and everything has to work perfectly in order for the care to be quality care. The same thing happens in emergency services where technological evolution and the evolution of medical and nursing care have been spectacular in recent years.

We have multiple techniques and procedures such as non-invasive mechanical ventilation, high-flow oxygen therapy, monitoring or procedures and techniques of all kinds in the management of critical patients. And therefore, that requires regulated training and homogeneous training.

Are there nurses who work in emergencies who are not emergency specialists?

Yes of course. In our country, none of the nurses who work in the emergency room have an emergency specialty. Because she is not recognized, in the civil sphere. As I said, it is recognized in the military field and there is an Emergency and Emergency Nurse. But the same thing happens with the specialty of medicine. It is recognized in 29 European countries, but it is not recognized in our country, in that we are behind. In the same way, the specialty of emergency and emergency medicine is unfortunately not recognized in our country, although they have a body of doctrine and a very well-defined scope of competence.

In fact, the General Council of Nursing has requested the development of this specialty, on different occasions over the last few years, to the Ministry. Just like the creation of the Critical Care Nurse specialty.

How would it help if both nursing and medicine were recognized in both cases?

The recognition would be fundamental to have a homogeneous, regulated training that follows the international recommendations of the European countries. In Europe, the European Union of medical specialists, together with the European Society of Emergency Medicine, approved a study plan that is implemented in the vast majority, if not all, of the European countries, except Spain, Portugal and Cyprus. So, the specialty of homogeneous, regulated training is a guarantee, which will undoubtedly improve the quality of care for our patients. In addition to a guarantee for an adequate management of human resources. And this, obviously, is what we try to convey to the competent authorities and to the rest of society.

When one of us goes to an emergency service for a health service, probably in one of the worst moments of his life, what he wants is to be attended by the best possible professional, and this requires training, I insist, regulated and homogeneous and necessarily by specialty. Specialist nurses, via EIR, midwives in obstetrics and gynecology, have a two-year training period, specifically in this area. Any of the women who care for a problem related to childbirth or the dynamics of childbirth, want to be cared for by a nurse trained specifically for it.

It’s the same in the ER. There are numerous procedures, techniques, processes in which specific training is necessary. And this is only achieved through regulated training plans. At the moment, the nurse who wants to train in emergencies and emergencies has to do after the nursing degree either a Master’s degree or an expert degree or different continuous and continuous training courses because she likes it. But there is no homogeneous and regulated training in our country.

Is there a special recognition of both the medical profession and the emergency nurse in society?

In society in general, yes. I believe that society greatly values ​​the work carried out by nurses in our services. Just as they value the work carried out by colleagues, doctors of course, but also other professionals, guards, Tcaes… I think that society does recognize it, but I think that society also demands, at this time and in the 21st century, We must demand professionals with quality training at the level that exists in other countries around us. And we have lived through a few years, which have also revealed different shortcomings in the health system.

The emergency and emergency services, both the nursing staff have been essential to patient care during the pandemic, as well as, of course, the medical staff. We have been a bit of the system’s safety net. And I believe that it is necessary to continue advancing and take steps in this direction. A reform of the health system is necessary, which includes, of course, this.

After being received by the president of the Congress, are you closer to the recognition of the specialty?

I would like to think so. Of course, I cannot think that anyone who occupies a position of responsibility and that no citizen is against, I insist, only regulated, homogeneous and quality training that meets the recommendations of our neighboring countries or as established international societies or recommended by the WHO itself. I think no one can be against it.

Are we closer? I want to think so because I want to think that, as a health professional and as a citizen, our political representatives, of course, are also up to the task. They will also need at some point in their lives to be treated in an emergency or emergency service, and when that time comes, we will want to have a trained, enthusiastic professional by our side who is capable of helping us in those moments.

The express request of Semes, both to the Minister of Health and to the President of the Government, who are the ones who have the capacity to legislate in this direction, that they be sensitive to the needs of the population and once and for all establish the legal channels to have professionals with the adequate training that our citizens deserve.

