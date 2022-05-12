Interview with Dr. Pablo García, cardiologist at Hospital Puerta del Hierro

..Drafting.

The Dr. Pablo Garcia Pavia He is a cardiologist specializing in heart failure and familial heart disease. He is currently Head of the Cardiology Section and directs the Heart Failure and Familial Heart Disease Unit at the Puerta del Hierro University Hospital. He combines his healthcare work with teaching in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs and with research on genetic heart diseases, cardiomyopathies and cardiac amyloidosis. In addition, he is associate editor of the Spanish Journal of Cardiology. In his opinion, the next few years will be transformative for cardiology due to the irruption of genetics in the specialty and the options for personalizing treatments.

What has the appearance of Covid-19 meant for a cardiologist?

Covid-19 has changed our way of working for many months, in the same way that it has changed the way of working in many other professions. In the initial phase we had to redesign the care circuits for cardiological patients and focus on the care of Covid-19 patients. I, for example, worked in the Ifema field hospital during the first weeks. Other colleagues treated patients with Covid-19 in the ICU or in hospitalization wards, while others went to nursing homes. In cardiology we had to enable electronic circuits to facilitate the connection with patients and primary care physicians. We did many phone inquiries.

How has the pandemic affected cardiology patients?

Unfortunately, Covid-19 has had a very negative impact on the care of patients with heart disease. Many patients with heart attacks or other heart problems were afraid to go to the emergency room and, therefore, the diagnosis of many pathologies has been greatly delayed. The consequences of not going to the emergency room at the time, as well as diagnostic delays, are now being seen as more serious and advanced heart pathologies.

What things has the pandemic really changed in medicine?

I think that the pandemic has accelerated certain transformations in terms of the use of technologies and digitization that might have appeared much later.

Does the problem of saturation of primary care affect you, as a cardiologist?

Totally because primary care is the gateway to the system for most patients. In addition, the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and the control of risk factors fall on the primary care teams. Unfortunately, the control of hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol has been in the background during these two years and we will experience the consequences in the coming years with an increase in cardiovascular disease.

The system has been maintained largely by the sacrifice of professionals

In the medium-term future, can you imagine a health system very different from the current one?

I don’t know if the health system will be very different. I believe that the management and linking of professional templates must evolve at the same time that we determine aspects of patient care, such as, for example, a greater weight in the measurement of health results. However, in my opinion, the essence of the system and patient care will not change substantially.

How important will personalized medicine be in the future?

It will be key. I am dedicated to caring for patients with genetic heart disease and we are seeing how the emergence of genetics is changing the way we care for these patients. This is personalized medicine and it will be increasingly important when choosing the most appropriate treatments for patients, as well as identifying subjects at risk.

Pioneering specialties such as oncology and hematology already carry out personalized medicine with the selection of chemotherapy treatments based on the molecular characteristics of neoplasms. Well, now we are beginning to see that in cardiology and very soon I think it will also happen in other specialties. I think the next 10 years are going to be very transformative in this sense.

Is it good the participation of professionals, and especially young people, in the redesign of the system?

Of course. However, I believe that politicians must take the bull by the horns, think about what they want the health system to be and make profound organizational changes, based on criteria of excellence. The system has largely been sustained by the sacrifice of professionals and the younger generations are excellently prepared and willing to sacrifice, but they are also clear about their priorities. It will be very difficult to retain young people in the system and continue to maintain a level of excellence without profound changes.

How do you see your professional situation in 10 years?

I hope that the great leap of personalized medicine has been made in the field of cardiology and that my group has contributed to making that leap. I am confident that we have been able to improve the treatment of heart disease patients with multiple innovative medicines.

How important is self-care in health? Is it a pending subject of the SNS?

I believe that society in general has to evolve towards participation in health care and be part of decisions about health. This will make a decisive contribution to maintaining the health system as we know it. Technological advances facilitate the participation of citizens in their own care and understanding that it will be a reality that will be imposed in a few years for the monitoring of many pathologies.

