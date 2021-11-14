Interview with Elisabetta Mirra female role in de Giovanni’s play







Elisabetta Mirra, very young actress, in love with the theater since she was a child. She is playing the role of Melina at Diana, in “Put your hand” together with Antonio Milo Adriano Falivene. A play also written by Maurizio de Giovanni. Where we find a Bambinella and Maione forced by bombs to take shelter in the underground “shelters” of the time. Elisabetta Mirra was very kind and available to answer questions and curiosities. Beautiful interpretation, not at all easy in the role of Melina. “Put your hand” will repeat at the Diana theater until Sunday 21 November.

How is he experiencing this success, thanks to his interpretation of the character?





Very well, I am enjoying it very much.

When the female role was proposed to you in this representation, what was your first thought and if there were any difficulties?

At first I was turning down because I had another job to do, then I read the story and the part and I didn’t want to give up at all. I loved it. A really interesting story.

Is there anything about the character that resembles you in character?

We are both sensitive people, and the role is not easy.

What is the best book you’ve read?

The book of my life is Il fu Mattia Pascal. I like it because I identify with the character who takes pleasure in touring the streets of Rome, where I also live.

In your opinion, have the role of women and many of the things they suffered during the period of fascism changed?

Absolutely no. I believe that unfortunately the path is still long, just think of today’s news, we still hear many terrible stories.

How is it working between two such different male characters?

I am very happy, I already knew Adriano we are very friends and this means that both on the scene and outside there is a great complicity, while Antonio was a pleasant discovery he is a great professional and a beautiful people and from him both behind and outside the scenes are just to learn!

Can you tell me a funny anecdote during rehearsal?

More than during rehearsals, while we were on stage, Bambinella / Adriano Falivene, had to approach me, and instead of making a serious face, he made faces and I had to make an enormous effort not to laugh, and once again , always on stage, Adriano had his saliva sideways, and instead of playing Banbinella’s voice, he made another sound and even on this occasion, I had to make a great effort not to laugh.

The next work in which we will see her?

Between February and April I should start another show, in Rome this time. “Stage servant” with Geppy Gleijeses. After Rome we will stop throughout Italy.

His dream in the drawer?

I would like to play Irina from the “Three Sisters of Chekhov”. And then Closer which was born as a theatrical work by Patrick Marber. The film was directed by Mike Nichols in 2004, starring Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen. I would like to play the role of Alice, played in the film by Natalie Portman.

Formation. 2015 Graduated from “The Silvio d’Amico National Academy of Dramatic Art” 2012 She studies acting and diction with the actors PL Misasi and B.Terrinoni 2011-2012 She attends the singing course at the Yamaha School in Rome. From 2009 to 2011 He attended the singing course at the Ro.Gi Music School in Rome From 2004 to 2008 He attended the theater course The actor’s gym at the Diana Theater in Naples,

Experiences. For the theater in 2021 “Mattici la mano”, “Cechovianamente”, 2020 “Stage servant” In 2019/2020 “Amadeus” In 2018/2020 “Thus spoke of Bellavista” In 2018/2019 “Voices from the courtyard” In 2017 ” La traviata ”for the San Carlo Theater in Naples, 2016/2018,“ Filumena Marturano ”, 2016“ A special day ”. Cinema 2016 “L’amore rubato”, 2014, “For your love”. 2016 “Iron Sky” short films. Television 2016 ″ My wife, my daughter, two babies ”,“ Un Posto al Sole ”, 2015“ Let’s roll up our sleeves ”,“ Uncle Gianni 2 ”, 2014“ Twist ”. Spot 2016 “Niclò” clothing company 2013 “Advertising for the BCC bank of Rome”. Videoclip 2021, “Cavalleggeri is New York in Laura’s head”.

Scene photos ph Anna Carmelingo