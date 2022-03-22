interview with Fabio Arena (Xiaomi)

After launching its new family of flagships, we were able to talk with Fabio Arena, Product Marketing Manager of Xiaomi Spain. This is what he told us about the brand’s new strategy.

Xiaomi celebrated the launch of the new Xiaomi 12 series in Spain on March 15, with a local event held in Madrid that we were able to attend to see first-hand the novelties with which the Beijing firm aspires to continue leading the Spanish market throughout this year 2022.

In addition to its new flagship smartphones, the company also took the opportunity to show us its new smart watches, the Watch S1 and Watch S1 Active, as well as its family of robot vacuum cleaners from the Mi Robot Vacuum family, and of course, the Xiaomi Buds 3 wireless headphones. and Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro.

All products are part of Xiaomi’s strategy, which is intended to boost your ecosystem and make all your devices work better together, creating added value and appeal to consumers.

To learn more about the brand’s strategy, during the event we were able to talk with Fabio Arena, Xiaomi Product Marketing Manager in Spain. This is what he told us about the brand’s new range of products:

Xiaomi’s decision to make such a big leap between the Xiaomi 11 and the Xiaomi 12 in terms of size and format is surprising, since we went from 6.81 to 6.28 inches on the screen. Has any type of market study been carried out, which has helped determine that buyers of “premium” mobiles prefer them small? Or, on the contrary, has it been decided to take the risk of experimenting with a different format than usual?

“We have carried out studies in Europe and in Spain. And the perception that the client has is that a compact device lacks things. And that, because it is a smaller model, it must be trimmed down.

Based on these reviews, and knowing that the consumer prefers a compact size, we have made the device even narrower so that it can be handled perfectly. Personally, I’ve been using this model for two months –despite the fact that I’m from the “Pro”, because I like the latest technology– and I have to admit that I’m delighted.

Except for the customer looking for the most powerful load in the world or the most advanced camera sensor, the reality is that for most consumers this size is perfect for everyday use, and despite this we do not compromise on anything. It has a curved AMOLED screen –practically disappeared in this segment–, 67 W charge –more powerful than other more expensive models–, charger included, the latest processor, screen footprint, a 4500 mAh battery, and cameras with a well-known sensor that has given good results. For me, the success is Xiaomi 12, always bearing in mind that Xiaomi 12 Pro is our best bet.”

With the Xiaomi 11T series, the company promised to offer 3 years of Android updates, and 4 years of security updates. Is that commitment maintained with the new Xiaomi 12?

“Yes. The commitment remains, and not only that: Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro also have a three-year warranty, in addition to three years of Android updates and four security updates.

In addition, we have incorporated a screen guarantee that is an added value. If your screen breaks after buying the mobile… it’s a pain to repair it.”

Note: Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro have a free screen replacement program for the first six months after purchase in case of breakage.

In this sense, we see that the Xiaomi 12 series is the first of the brand to arrive in Spain with MIUI 13 based on Android 12. However, only a few weeks ago the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series arrived, with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 Why has the decision been made to make Android 12 exclusive to the Xiaomi 12 series?

“Since Xiaomi 12 was presented in China on December 28 and we wanted to be the first brand to have the latest from Qualcomm, we also wanted the flagship range to be the first to include the latest version of Android.

Obviously, the Redmi Note 11 are going to be updated. However, I will also say that, from the market research we did, years ago the version of Android with which a phone was launched was looked at a lot. Now, in the range that covers mobile phones between 200 and 400 euros, in Spain the consumer’s priorities are in this order: storage, RAM, battery capacity, screen, cameras and processor. The Android version doesn’t even show up in the top 6.”

Xiaomi Watch S1 is Xiaomi’s first bet in the high-end smartwatch (at least in terms of price) that arrives in Spain. However, its operating system is very similar to that of other lower-priced Xiaomi watches. Seeing Xiaomi’s good relationship with Google in recent years, why hasn’t it opted for a more complete operating system, such as WearOS, in the same way that other brands such as Samsung have already done?

“Despite the commitment we have with Google, the reality is that today, in products such as wearables On the wrist, if we want to offer a long battery life… the customer values ​​it very much in Android, and we have to be aware of what the consumer values. If the battery life is going to stay in a day, it loses a lot of value, and that is why today we continue to use a proprietary operating system.

We are also working on taking advantage of the inclusion of NFC in both watches –Mi Watch S1 and Mi Watch S1 Active– including support for Google Pay. It will not arrive within 15 days, but we are working on it. Thus, we can have our own system, an autonomy of at least 10 days and the option of being able to pay with the clock.”

Taking advantage of the launch of the new Mi Robot Vacuum series vacuum cleaners in Spain. I would like you to explain why many of Xiaomi’s products are not launched in other countries simultaneously. What are the difficulties that the market faces when “importing” its products to our country?

“There is an after-sales issue, since some products require specific repair services, and it does not work with smartphone repairmen. We also have to reach agreements and cover certifications and patents to be able to launch products such as robot vacuum cleaners. It also happened to us with the air fryer.

At Xiaomi we are analyzing the market categories where we can have an opportunity to do damage. When we have the certifications and patents, and we see that there is a need where Xiaomi can have a niche, we launch our products.

I rely a lot on robot vacuum cleaners, because they are in high demand. The good thing we have is that Xiaomi “pulls a lot”: we launched our tablet at 399 euros and it was a boomnow we occupy more than 30% of that price segment, something that no one has achieved.

It happens with everything. Products like the deep fryer, which suddenly becomes a fever, and soon we intend to launch pet products like the smart feeder, because they are part of Xiaomi’s product ecosystem, and it is what helps us improve brand recognition.

It is true that there are other brands that speak of an ecosystem, but the ecosystem pure and hard it is Xiaomi with all the products that exist. And if we cannot “hook” a client with our mobiles, we will try to do so with our smart drinking fountain, the security camera, scooter… It’s our way of building consumer loyalty little by little, and making them understand the benefits of being part of our ecosystem to eat up land.”

