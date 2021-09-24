He is part of the cast of Beautiful since 2013, when he was chosen to play the lawyer Carter Walton, which in the current Italian episodes of the soap is returning to center stage due to her fledgling relationship with Zoe Buckinghan (Kiara Barnes). Let’s talk about Lawrence Saint-Victor that we of Soap TV we interviewed exclusively.

Beautiful: our interview with Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton)

Hi Lawrence. You’ve been playing Carter Walton on B&B since January 2013. What do you like most about this character?

I love Carter for the fact that he always moves with his heart and sees the best in people.

In Italy we are witnessing the love story between Carter and Zoe. It is a plot that has brought you back to the center of the story. Were you happy with this news?

I was delighted with this story. Playing falling in love, and then making room for the broken heart and betrayal, was a lot of fun to bring on stage as an actor!

What relationship did you have with Kiara Barnes and with all the colleagues you interacted with in this new storyline?

I love working with Kiara. We had to create romance and chemistry during a pandemic, where we couldn’t be physically close to each other while acting. We were only able to do it thanks to the trust we had in each other, the same goes for all the actors of that period.

What should we expect from Carter in the future? If I say the name Quinn Fuller, what can you tell me?

I would say that things will get pretty hot, but also very complicated for Carter in the future…

Carter was introduced into the story as Marcus’ adoptive brother, Donna’s secret son. Did you expect, then, that your B&B experience would last so many years?

I didn’t think about what could have happened, I was too focused on work. I am a man who always lives in the present.

Among Carter’s exes is Maya Avant, who brought transgender and LGBT issues in general to the soap. Do you think it is important to address these problems? Why?

It was very important. Soap operas have always been at the forefront of merging reality with fiction. Maya’s story was one that needed to be told.

Is there any character you would like Carter to interact with more?

I would love to have scenes with Bill Spencer. I think it would be interesting to see Carter and Bill get involved.

From your point of view, why is B&B so popular even after so many years?

Many soaps change executive producers and lead writers all the time, but not us. It is truly a family business and for that reason we have a consistency that other shows don’t have.

There is also in your past Trails, where you have been Remy Boudreau from 2006 and until its closure. What memories do you have of that period?

I love Trails. We were truly like family. It was my first job and I just remember all the love we had for each other!

When did your passion for acting start and did you decide to be an actor?

I think I’ve always wanted to be, even if I didn’t know it. I started working towards becoming one at 18.

Do you have any dreams in the drawer? An actor or director you would like to work with?

I would love to work with Quentin Tarantino and Meryl Streep.

You are married and have a child. How is it going?

This aspect is wonderful. It is the best part of my life to be a husband and a father.

Aside from the character you play, you also wrote for Beautiful. How did it happen?

Brad Bell and I have talked a lot about stories and tales over the years. He asked me if I was interested in writing an episode… and I obviously said yes!

