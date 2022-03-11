Interview with Luis Prieto, a Spanish director looking to succeed in Hollywood

For now there is no talk in these latitudes of Luis Prieto, who however premieres this week in Spain the deception, a thriller that features Frank Grillo and John Malkovich himself in the cast. How is such a feat achieved? The director agrees to review his career with Decine21. Solvent professional, he turns out to be a very close guy and not at all arrogant.

How does a man from Madrid end up filming in Hollywood with Halle Berry or John Malkovich?

When I finished studying at the institute, there was no film school in Madrid. The ECAM has been later. I had the option of studying Image and Sound, a very theoretical career. I had friends who were taking it but they found it boring. In the end I threw myself into doing something completely different, so I opted for Economics. After a couple of years, I realized that it was not my thing. I dropped out of the race. I went to the United States, and thanks to a scholarship I studied cinema at the Institute of the Arts in Los Angeles.

I spent some time there and returned to Spain. Here I shot the short Bamboleho, which worked very well at festivals. He won the Jury Prize at Tribeca, and a Goya nomination for best short, in 2002, and a jury mention at Venice. That led me to roll Condom Express, in Argentina. Unfortunately, the production company had problems, so the film took nine years to be released. I was lucky that when I returned from that country, an Italian production company offered me to film Ho voglia de te, adaptation of a novel by Federico Moglia that had a huge success there. A remake was shot in Spain, entitled I desire youbut my version was not released.

As a result, I stayed in Italy shooting romantic comedies, like Meno male che ci sei and The lord of the truffle, while my career in Spain did not take off. When I was getting bored of the genre, I was able to film in England pushers, in English. It worked very well, and caught the attention of producers in Los Angeles, who required me to shoot Kidnaped, with Halle Berry. Since then commissions have not stopped coming out for me, in television series such as Z Nation, and also in feature films. I think my bosses are usually happy with the jobs, so they remember me when they have another project on their hands.

Don’t you miss filming something in Spain now?

I would very much like it. At least I’ve been lucky to come to Pamplona, ​​but not for a Spanish production. I am filming a horror series called Vampire Academy. I have also made chapters of White Lines, a series by Álex Pina. I would love to have the opportunity to film a feature film on my land.

Other Spanish directors have followed a similar path, such as Jaume Collet-Serra and Paco Cabezas, who combine feature films and series like you. But don’t you think that our media barely give them a chance?

In my case, I don’t think it’s that important.

But, some of his films have been seen more than those of most Spanish directors…

I am satisfied with my career. when i rolled Kidnaped, with Halle Berry, I did expect a little more impact in Spain. Oh well. That the press in my country writes about me is a privilege, but if it doesn’t happen, I don’t lose sleep.

Have you ever met Serra or Cabezas?

Especially with Heads, because you make a country. Have you ever come home for dinner, because when you meet a compatriot outside they make you want to meet up to eat some tortillas. I also know Jaume Collet-Serra, because he regularly works with Flavio Martínez Labiano, who was the director of photography for my film Kidnaped. When it premiered, I was lucky that Jaume came to see it, because in the United States the film is shared with friends and also with people who also make films. Sometimes they give interesting ideas.

Would you recommend young aspiring filmmakers to follow your example and study in the United States?

Not necessarily. It is an option, but now they have renowned schools in Spain, such as ECAM, or ESCAC, so they can study here.

How did the opportunity to work with John Malkovich on the deception?

I read the script quite a while ago. I said I was interested, they seemed happy, but then nothing happened for many years. Often happens. Projects come and go. Suddenly, last year in February they called me to tell me that they had the green light to shoot the film, and if I wanted to do it. I accepted, and they told me that the only small detail I had to know was that I had to catch a plane the following week to shoot. As is always the case, to film a movie the stars have to align, in this case above all that they were free of other commitments John Malkovich and Frank Grillo, who are in great demand. Apparently, either it was filmed with both just at that moment or it was necessary to wait until when.

Although he had worked with great stars like Halle Berry, didn’t he command a little respect to have John Malkovich under his command?

John Malkovich imposes for several reasons. Apart from being a tremendous actor, he has almost always played tough and unpleasant characters. He is so good that you think he is like that in real life. Then when you meet him in person you realize that this man is a saint. He is a refined guy, a very good person, quite educated, who speaks many languages. You know the real John Malkovich. It is a pleasure to work with him. It’s like meeting a god and realizing that he’s actually human.

Instead, it starred Lilly Krug, an unknown in a complex role, as she plays an apparently charming woman who hides a dark personality. Was it a long shot to recruit this actress?

It is her first film as a leading actress. I had seen his works, but they were very small. She turned out to be a very sweet person who prepared the character very well, and we rehearsed a lot, so when she has to show the terrifying side of her character on screen, I think she pulls it off with flying colors. I told him to take as a reference Miserybecause it gives life to a protagonist similar to hers.

Frank Grillo is also in the film, which is part of the Marvel superhero universe. How was working with him?

He is a very interesting guy, also funny and educated, which is striking as a man with a lot of muscle. It was a real pleasure working with him, because he is a good actor and he puts a lot of passion into it. When we were building his character, we wanted him to be different from other villains he’s played before, including Marvel superheroes. This is a very real guy, quite believable, who acts badly, but basically quite human.

I found it curious that in an American production like this one, it has been able to include a couple of tributes to Spain. They will go unnoticed, but they are nice for those who know the fact that the director is Spanish. It is a painting by Picasso… and a Naranjito tracksuit!

The Picasso painting was in the script. What happens is that it was specified that a painting of the artist from Malaga should appear in the film, but the painter’s heirs do not give permission for his works to appear in the cinema. You can try, but it involves a very complex process. We replaced it with a portrait of Picasso by Juan Gris, who is also Spanish. In the film there is a misunderstanding, because a character speaks of “a painting by Picasso”, as if it were made by him, although in reality only the most knowledgeable in art will understand the joke.

I asked the manager of the locker room for Naranjito. It seemed to me the ideal wardrobe for the character of John Malkovich, a voyeur who reminds James Stewart in rear window. I gave the actor several options and he chose the craziest wardrobe, a Naranjito tracksuit that suits the character, who, being kind of evil but silly, also tries to remind us of the Coen brothers’ movies.