Interview with Marco Mengoni for Materia Terra

(On Friday 3 December 2021)A record played fruit of an inner journey. A record that starts from the soul, the result of aintrospective in the depths of the psyche. A record that is the result of two and a half years of work in the studio, and on himself. It is available from today), the new album by, the first chapter of a project divided into three parts. Abetween, among, the result of a path of forgiveness. Forgive yourself to forgive others, treasure your ownto grow personally and professionally and take the next step.

Matter (Land) is a record played entirely by real, “material” instruments. The subtitle “Land” indicate …Read on optimagazine