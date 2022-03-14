interview with Maria Ramiro from Huawei

We have spoken with María Ramiro Martín, leader of Huawei Mobile Services Business Growth to talk about the present and future of the company in our country.

From being at the gates of number 1 globally, to leaving the top 5 best-selling brands in a matter of a few months. The case of Huawei is worthy of studyand despite the fact that the company has suffered one setback after another over the last few years, since the United States Government imposed the now famous veto against the company, Huawei keeps goinglaunching new products and shaping an ecosystem of services that is increasingly coherent and complete, which includes devices of all kinds such as Huawei Vision S or Huawei P50 Pro.

But, At what point is Huawei today in Spain? In recent years, the brand’s strategy has undergone a major change of course. And what better way to find out about the company’s plans for this new stage than from the hand of one of the people who are part of it.

Huawei has given us the opportunity to talk with Maria Ramiro Martinformer leader of the team in charge of the growth of Huawei Mobile Services, and current business leader of “Ads Business Development” for the Western European markets, to consult you regarding the current situation of the brand and its different products and services, as well as some of the news that are to come.

Today, Huawei already has products based on HarmonyOS in the Spanish market, such as the Huawei MatePad 11, the Huawei Vision or the Huawei Watch 3. However, the new Huawei Nova9, P50 Pro and P50 Pocket arrive in Spain with EMUI 12 based on Android 11. Is the launch of smartphones based on HarmonyOS planned for this year 2022 in Spain?

“Currently, smartphones outside of China are not scheduled to upgrade to HarmonyOS, but we have integrated some of the interconnection features from HarmonyOS 2 into EMUI 12 to give consumers the best of both worlds. Users can enjoy HarmonyOS 2 and its innovative experience in Huawei’s recently launched tablets, Huawei Vision, and smartwatches, such as the Watch GT Runner launched in January.”

It will soon be three years since the arrival of the first Huawei phones in Spain without access to the Google Play Store. At what point is AppGallery currently in our country?

“In this short time, AppGallery has become the third official app store in the world, with 580 Million active users per month, 432 Billion app downloads (with an annual growth of 56% outside of China), and 5.4 Millions of developers registered on the platform. In Europe alone, we have 42 Million active users per month, where Spain is one of the Top 5 countries. In addition, while AppGallery has experienced this exponential growth, we have created and launched other services such as Petal Search, our own search engine, which complements the needs of applications (and any type of information) that users may have.

Downloading applications on a mobile device is no longer a problem, thanks to these innovations that we have brought to the market, and we encourage anyone who has or wants to buy one of our latest smartphones, to go to a Huawei point of sale and try When searching for apps in AppGallery and Petal Search, we’re sure you’ll find everything you need. The interesting thing, moreover, is that all this “technology” behind mobile services, we have made it available to developers for free, so that creating applications is easier for them. Today we have more than 60 fully open source Kits or APIs that help mobile technology grow and continue to evolve.”

For users from other platforms, such as Android or iOS, what tools exist for users to make the “transition” from one ecosystem to another more bearable?

“The first thing to keep in mind is that this largely depends on how “open” or “closed” the other ecosystems are, which depends on what their “core business” is. In any case, smartphones of Huawei are based on Android, therefore this transition, from the outset, is easier.In the event that the transition is to a device that only has Huawei mobile services, the most comfortable thing is for the user to use “phone clone” to transfer the apps that you already had installed on your old phone, to the new one.

If you need to update them in the future, in the AppGallery ”Me” section you will find “Updates”, and there you can see the ones you have pending, and update them. If in addition to that, you want to download any new apps, you can easily find them in AppGallery and/or Petal Search. Petal Search is the ideal companion to easily locate any application since it integrates all available sources, both AppGallery, as well as official sources from developers and third-party App repositories.”

In China, some companies like Meizu have launched products with HarmonyOS. Now that Huawei’s platform is already present in several products globally, are there any plans to try to convince other companies to adopt Huawei’s operating system or ecosystem of services in their products, or to use it initially? Will it be limited to Huawei devices?

“HarmonyOS is focused on being a collaborative and open platform, in a very innovative sense (multi-language and optimized for all kinds of connected devices from wearables, sensors to smartphones). In this sense, for example, we hope that many developers will adopt it, and thereby reduce time, effort and resources in creating and publishing applications.”

What type of applications are the most popular among AppGallery users in Spain?

“In 2021 the most popular applications – if we take, for example, the top most downloaded apps in Spain – are from very varied categories. Social network applications lead the ranking, followed by the Petal Maps navigation application, fashion / shopping applications and finance (bank apps, specifically). Games are also among the most downloaded applications in Spain, specifically casual and shooting games.”

With a 91.54% global market share, Google Search is the dominant search engine today. However, alternatives like DuckDuckGo, focused on privacy; o Ecosia, with a clear focus on ecology, have been gaining strength in recent years. What is Huawei’s approach with Petal Search to try to make the search engine an interesting alternative for consumers?

“At Huawei we have always thought that the best option for users is to offer new alternatives, providing innovative elements that allow us to discover new possibilities because the more options there are on the market, the more freedom users and companies have to connect and solve their needs. specifically in Petal Search, in addition to a quick search and presentation of results at the request of the user, we believe that we have worked on certain elements that are not common in other search engines and are the ones that we are promoting to all users (even outside the ecosystem of mobile devices). Huawei): We’ve created suggestion-based navigation and discovery options for shopping, travel, and local services, which are the areas we spend the most time searching for.

We were born as a mobile search engine, which is compatible with any Android and iOS phone, which has a web version for mobiles and desktops and on which we are already working for other devices such as smartwatches or augmented reality glasses (like the ones we showed at the MWC this year). We are committed to opening multimodal search channels that include voice and image search, where we detect the content of the image and allow us to search for where to buy the item, information about a point of interest, about famous people, animals, etc.

Privacy and security have been our priority since day one, making it very easy to activate anonymous mode in 1 click or choose how personalized we want the results (such as Standard or Smart mode) in the Privacy Center. All data is stored in Europe (particularly in Germany and France, which are probably the strictest countries when it comes to privacy)Search and install apps from multiple sources to help users easily find the apps they need.”

A couple of months ago, Google announced Android 12L as a version of the operating system focused on improving the experience on folding mobiles. I understand that Huawei is not planning to release a 12L-based version of EMUI, but since it was one of the pioneers in bringing foldables to market, what kind of software developments for foldables can we expect for now? part of Huawei?

“Huawei has already launched several foldable models on the market in recent years, with our EMUI layer. The version of EMUI10 2 years ago was already prepared for the use of foldable screens, such as our Huawei Mate Xs, which already allowed the function of Intelligent Multiscreen by dividing the 8” screen into two independent task interfaces.

Also, with EMUI11, an additional feature was added where you can open an app and overlay it on top of another app that you are already using. The most important thing is to meet the needs of our users, and to do so, to incorporate improvements and new features for a true multitasking experience. .In short, Huawei is already more than ready for the use of foldable devices, as evidenced by the latest launch of the Huawei P50 Pocket, which takes this experience further with EMUI12.”

At the end of the year there was an alert about a Trojan present in a significant number of applications present in AppGallery. In Android devices with Google Mobile Services, Google Play Protect exists as a protection method that tries to mitigate threats of this type. What kind of security systems does AppGallery integrate to prevent the appearance of malware?

“At Huawei we believe that security and privacy must be integrated into the design of products and services, from the beginning, which is why one of the pillars is “privacy by design”. First, with the end-to-end security system. – end that has the hardware of the device Second, at the software level, with the AppGallery three-layer security system, which also has a review process for third-party applications where this type of risk is analyzed in four steps ( detection of malware behavior, security vulnerability scanning, review of possible privacy breaches, and manual review of real names). And thirdly, at the service level, with an encryption of all user data in the Cloud.”

Today, it is clear that Huawei has a robust ecosystem of services, capable of offering a good experience for the consumer. However, is there any kind of “return plan” to carry out in case Huawei is removed from the US “Entity List”? What can consumers expect if, overnight, Huawei has the ability to work with Google again?

“Huawei is a leader in innovation, as evidenced by the fact that the company’s R&D investment continues to increase, and more than half of the company’s 197,000 employees are working in that area of ​​R&D always. will remain committed to consumers and offering innovative user experiences. We are open to any and all collaboration opportunities that may lead us to improve the user experience of our customers.”

