interview with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

ROME – “Everything happens in real time. It’s exciting and fun to make a show in real time as we watch the world learn to deal with the new normal. And we tried to do it in the most honest way possible ». Jennifer Aniston recounts the experience on the set of The Morning Show 2 (our review here), the second season of the series available on Apple TV + from September 17, totally rewritten during the first lockdown to have a greater adherence to reality. At his side Reese Witherspoon who returns to play the role of Bradley Jackson. “We have very different storylines this season. So I ended up working in the morning and Jen in the afternoon, but every time we met, we ended up chatting over a coffee! “.

NEWSLETTER | Sign up for the Hot Corn newsletter here!

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show 2: