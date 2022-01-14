interview with Selena Gomez, Adam Samberg and the cast

ROME – It all started in 2012. Genndy Tartakovsky makes his feature film debut with Hotel Transylvania, animated film starring Count Dracula surrounded by a series of monstrous and irresistible characters. An immediate and worldwide success that ten years and three sequels later puts an end to Hotel Transylvania 4 – A Monstrous Exchange, starting January 14 exclusively on Prime Video. What will happen in this new chapter? Dracula and his gang, due to the Monsterification Ray, Van Helsing’s new invention, are transformed into humans, while Jonathan becomes a monster! So the group has to travel all over the world to find a cure before it’s too late … “The most rewarding thing about this job is that you have no limits” Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, David Spade, Fran Dresher and Keegan-Michael Key, the original voices of the film, told us during the press conference for the presentation of Hotel Transylvania 4 – A Monstrous Exchange.

MAVIS It was a pleasure playing her and growing up with her. I was at a different stage in my life and it’s amazing to have had the opportunity to grow with this character. She is a tough one who often spends time worrying and I think it fits my personality very well. I also want things to go smoothly and understand what it means to have differences in the family. It’s nice to know that we “touch” on certain aspects, but in a fun way ». Selena Gomez

THE DOUBLE ROOM “I think animation is one of the best things about this film. It’s fun and over the top, and kids obviously love it. When I look at it it makes me giggle. Expressions and gestures give a lot to the characters. In the recording room you know that they want you to give your best that the dubbing is crazy and exaggerated. It is liberating to know that it is never too much. And it is difficult to admit that it is over ». Andy Samberg

GRIFFIN “I play the invisible man and I was very surprised when they showed me the first images of Griffin that is shown in this chapter. Because I didn’t believe it was what people expected. I think they wanted him to be more attractive, to look like Bradley Cooper. But he is a bit out of shape, has a funny look, red hair. But I also think it’s more fun that it looks like this because it’s a film for children and families and the cartoons must be funny ». David Spade

TRUST IN YOURSELF “I think the most attractive thing you can be is yourself, not being a victim of pressure, of having to feel like everyone else or want you to be. Each day the more you practice trusting yourself and loving yourself, the more you do exactly what makes your heart sing, you are on the right path to living a successful life. Success meant as happiness and making kindness and compassion your compass. It is something that brings value to your life and to the people you touch ». Fran Dresher

NO LIMIT “The most rewarding thing about this job is that you have no limits, especially in these films. The appearance of the characters is so over the top that you don’t have to worry about having them. It reminds me of when you are a kid, you play with your friends and your imagination goes everywhere. You can experience all that abandonment again as an adult when you take part in animated films. It is encouraging ». Keegan-Michael Key

ANDY & SELENA “I remember being very excited about meeting Andy because I had seen all of his sketches at Saturday Night Live. The first time we sat together it made everything so fun and easy. It helped me relax and even covered my back when they asked me questions about my private life that I didn’t want to answer. ‘ Selena Gomez

THE PHYSICAL COMICITY “The physical comedy? It is very important and I think it is very important in animation. You can make the characters contort in ways that would be impossible in reality. Not even the best stunts would do it. I think a fundamental theme in animation is just asking ourselves how far we can physically push ourselves to allow the characters to perform funny and surprising actions ». Fran Dresher

FAMILY DYNAMICS “Another point in favor of the film is how it tells the family dynamics and I think it’s super easy to relate to them. Adults can have a big laugh and then think: “Oh my God, my wife and I do it too!”“. Keegan-Michael Key

Below you can see the trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4 – A Monstrous Exchange: