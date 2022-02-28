Interview with Sofía Haselgruber (n.1 MIR 2022)

..Drafting.

Sophia Haselgruber It has been number one of the MIR 2022 according to the provisional list. She is a native of Lalín (Pontevedra) and has expressed her intention to choose the specialty of Dermatology. She belongs to a generation that has finished her medical degree in the midst of the pandemic, with all the difficulty that this entails. In an interview with iHealth He explained how the tutors have faced this reality with all their students. For Sofía Haselgruber, face-to-face medicine is easier for everyone. In addition, she is aware of the responsibility of the tutors, who will be the ones who train her to learn the profession.

Why did you decide to study medicine? What most attracts you to the profession?

Since I was little I have been curious to understand how the human body works. I entered the degree because of intellectual curiosity, I wanted to know every detail and have an answer to every question about the physiology and pathology of the human body. During my career internships in hospitals and health centers, I discovered that I liked to apply the knowledge I was acquiring to solve people’s health problems. Ultimately, I discovered that I wanted to be a doctor.

The number 1 of the MIR 2022 has assured that since she was a child she has been curious to understand how the human body works

What attracts me most about medicine is being able to help people maintain their health, through the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries and illnesses and, when none of this is possible, alleviating suffering and accompanying the patient.

He belongs to a generation that has had a very difficult time with the pandemic. How did you adapt your practices, study, free time…?

At the start of the pandemic, my internship for the second semester of fifth year was suspended. In sixth grade, my faculty kept all the rotations of this course, which at USC is an exclusively practical year. There were services in which a lower number of face-to-face patients and more telephone consultations were seen. There is no doubt that doctors can better attend to the patient and students learn more if the patient is in front of them. The internship tutors compensated for this by explaining to us many more things about the diseases that we saw, their treatments, the research projects they were working on, they exposed us to unusual clinical cases…

“There is no doubt that doctors can better serve the patient and students learn more if the patient is in front of them”

Regarding the preparation of the MIR, I chose an academy with daily face-to-face classes in Oviedo, but with the pandemic they decided to teach them online. This allowed me to stay at home, with my family and friends, whose support was decisive in overcoming the psychological challenge of preparing for the MIR.

What can make you decide on dermatology or change your specialty at the last minute?

When it became known in the media that I want to choose dermatology, some people questioned it, so I reconsidered my options again. During this time I have been contacted by doctors from other specialties that I also like, and also dermatologists. The more I discover about the different aspects of dermatology, the more confident I am in my decision to do this specialty. Because of this, I don’t think I will change my decision at the last moment.

Sofía Haselgruber: “The more I discover about the different aspects of dermatology, the more I strengthen my decision to do this specialty”

Do you think that the MIR exam is adequate? Does it help to know more about medicine or is it just “myricin”? Does something need to be changed?

The best thing about the MIR is that it is an objective exam. The questions are the same for everyone, made on the same day, at the same time and corrected by a machine. It is a theoretical exam in which not only purely rote knowledge is valued. There are questions formulated to evaluate the ability to deduce, to associate between specialties, questions that require you to choose the best among several possible treatments for a given patient… But this exam format has shortcomings when it comes to assessing other practical skills that are require a doctor.

Ideally, this exam should ask about the key concepts of each specialty, concepts that every doctor should know regardless of their specialty. The problem is that opponents already know all these concepts. Every year we are more prepared and, consequently, the MIR exam is more demanding and includes difficult concepts with the aim of trying to discriminate.

For Sofía Haselgruber, the MIR is an objective exam, but it has shortcomings when it comes to assessing other practical skills that are required of a doctor

Preparing it I have learned both medicine and “myricin”. To pass the MIR exam, it is necessary to develop a sixth sense that allows you to recognize which is the correct answer based on certain patterns and “signs”, as well as to be clear about certain associations that guarantee net.

I have also learned medicine because the syllabus of the academies includes the management of diseases and situations that all doctors have to know how to deal with. In this sense, I already learned medicine in college, but preparing for the MIR gave me the opportunity to review everything again, incorporate concepts that I could not influence enough in the degree, be aware of the latest guidelines and protocols… In addition, In the 7 months of the MIR preparation, I studied all the subjects in a short period of time, which made it easier for me to acquire transversal knowledge, and to interrelate the different specialties with each other.

It is clear that studying the MIR has not prepared me to see patients in real life. The tutors of the residence and the rest of the health personnel are the ones who, day after day, will instruct me in my process of training and learning of the profession.

Can you get a good number in the MIR without studying in an academy?

A good number is one that allows you to choose the place you want, be it 200 or 5000. It is not impossible to get a good number in the MIR without an academy, but it is more difficult. The academies offer many resources that make it easy to get the most out of each day of study.

”A good number is one that allows you to choose the place you want”

One of these resources is their test question banks. The MIR is a multiple choice exam and as important as knowing medicine is knowing how to deal with this exam format. In all the academies, one or two hours each day are dedicated to asking multiple-choice questions. Questions are asked about the most frequently asked questions in the MIR, also about important topics not yet asked about, about the latest developments in medicine… There are even impossible questions, about very specific concepts that do not even appear on the agenda of the academies, whose objective is to train for the day of the MIR exam not to be surprised to see a question about a disease that you didn’t even know existed.

Another differential aspect is that the academy has a team that compiles and keeps students informed of the latest developments in clinical guidelines, drugs, new diagnostic techniques and treatments… candidate concepts to be asked in the exam. Without this material, the opponent would have to spend a lot of time searching and filtering this information himself.

How would you like to see yourself professionally in 25 years?

In 25 years I would like to see myself with the same enthusiasm and motivation that I have today. I want to have the same desire to give my best in everything I do, to keep learning and improving to offer the best possible care to patients. I would like to see myself in research projects, with the aim of achieving results that can be applied to improve people’s health.

Complementary news