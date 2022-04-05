Interview with Stephen Mangan: “There were funny moments when I had to see my parents die”

“I don’t care what situation you’re in or what topic you’re talking about,” says Stephen Mangan, “humor can always be involved.” He is living proof of that, not least because he has played perverts, swingers and sexual vermin in some of the great comedies of this millennium, from green wing to Alan Partridge, but because he has managed to find laughter even in his worst moments.

“When I went through the most traumatic and difficult times of my life, when I got to see my parents die,” Mangan continues quietly, “there were times when things were funny.” She was 22 years old when her mother died. She squirmed in the middle of dinner, was diagnosed with colon cancer, and died six months later. When Mangan was in her early thirties, a brain tumor killed her father just as quickly. “Now you could reflect and say, ‘Oh, do you find it funny that your mother is dying? Do you find it funny that your father is dying? No. But as a human being, that ability to find humor in the darkest moments can save you. In the darkest and darkest moments, comedy can be a small source of light.

As he speaks, Mangan’s gray baseball cap falls lower on his face. He’s here to promote the new series of the BBC’s excellent divorce drama The Split, which isn’t a comedy, though she can’t help but bring her natural wit. The one who greets me first, however, is the teenage version of Mangan: his Zoom profile picture of him is him at 19, with that familiar mischievous grin and a shock of curly dark hair. “It’s disappointing to see the real me,” he says as his 53-year-old self appears, looking a bit tired. I had wondered how he was doing, as in interviews last year, Mangan spoke of feeling “down, hopeless and defeated” and feeling “deep sadness” brought on by the confinement and death of two close friends, actors Paul Ritter and Helen. McCrory. In the aftermath of that loss, he found himself not only grieving for them, but also reliving the trauma of losing his parents. Ritter had a brain tumor. “Something very difficult to see Paul get sick,” he told The Times “was that it turned out very similar to when my father got sick.”

Nowadays, there’s a slightly dull air about him, and he doesn’t usually look up to meet my eyes, but he’s warm and teasing all the same. “I think the British, in particular, understand black humor and understand that it has its place,” he concludes. “Now, of course, what one person finds appropriate and funny may horrify another, and that’s fine.”

Guy Secretary of green wing is a great example of that. The arrogant anesthesiologist played with bodies on operating tables like puppets, cursed at children and manipulated women into dating him. He was, depending on how you looked at it, either a lovable Don Juan or an irredeemable misogynist. “He probably wouldn’t be viewed very well today,” show creator and producer Victoria Pile said recently, “in the #MeToo era.” “He was a jerk,” Mangan acknowledges with a smile. “He was an arrogant and entitled jerk. It was so much fun doing it because he behaved in a way that I would never behave with people, especially women. It’s funny that you’re suddenly allowed to be that person when everyone knows that hopefully you’re not like that.”

Comedy has become Mangan’s forte. There’s something about that embarrassed face and hint of a smile that lends itself to playing posh, arrogant guys that you can’t help but be charmed by. The first role that got him recognized on the street (by shouts, in fact) was Dan Moody in I’m Alan Partridgea character who read the Daily MailHe drove a Lexus and was fond of threesomes. On The Armando Iannucci Showsthe first sketch show from the creator of thick of it, he was a television executive unable to understand anything unless it was broadcast as a television speech. On Episodeswhich saw him reunite with his co-star from green wingTamsin Greig played a comedy writer trying to remake his highbrow British sitcom in Los Angeles. Winner of Golden Globes, Emmys and a loyal fan base, the series took hilarious British humor and gave it a brilliant Hollywood spin, as Matt LeBlanc of friends he played an unflattering version of himself.

The thing is, Mangan never intended to be a comedic actor. After finally moving from theater to television in her 30s (something we’ll talk about later), “the first people I met were Armando Ianucci, Chris Morris and Victoria Pile,” she explains, “and suddenly I found myself being a comedy actor. That was my thing all of a sudden. I was a comic actor doing comedy.” It was, he says, “typecast” for a time. “Kenneth Branagh said that he deliberately avoided doing comedy early in his career because there is no status in it. Great actors are ‘serious’ actors. Comedy actors aren’t always accorded that status, which isn’t bad, but you’re always looking for interesting work. With The SplitIt has been a pleasure to do something different. It’s a kind of role that I haven’t really been offered much of, a dramatic and emotional role.”

“It’s been a pleasure to do something different”: Mangan in his role as Nathan in ‘The Split’ (BBC)

It is certainly emotional. There’s a lot of crying, yelling, and name-calling when it comes to his character, Nathan, not to mention a heavy dose of adultery. Nathan is a lawyer, the husband of divorce attorney Hannah (Nicola Walker, as brilliant as ever). Her marriage falls apart in chaotic fashion when it is discovered that he cheated on her, to which she responds by embarking on her own prolonged affair with her handsome Dutch colleague Ella Christie, with whom she had already had a brief fling. years before. “I got really teased for cheating on Nicola Walker,” Mangan says with a smile. “People were very upset with me. They got pretty angry. I found myself saying, ‘Well, she slept with Christie the night before our wedding! What about that? People were much more understanding after the second season.” The third takes a sharply dramatic turn, but I’m not allowed to talk about that here, nor am I allowed to discuss it with Mangan. “I don’t think anyone guesses what’s going on,” he says, and we leave it at that.

As planned by the creator of the show, Abi Morgan, this third season will be the last. “It’s as long as this story should be,” says Mangan. “We don’t want 24 years of Nathan and Hannah trying to decide if they want to be married or not. There are series like Homeland, where the first season was extraordinary, and then because it was so popular, they suddenly had to think, ‘Well, what do we do now?'” She stopped short of passing judgment on the seven arduous seasons that followed, but stated, “I think you have to know when to stop.”

Nicola Walker in her role as Hannah alongside Mangan as Nathan in ‘The Split’ (BBC)

Mangan is amazed at how emotionally involved people are in The Splitincluding himself. “Walking into a life that isn’t your own, human beings love to do it,” he says. “We are living that divorce through them. We’re thinking, ‘What would I have done?’ That’s why people get so hooked and end up crying watching a TV show that… isn’t real! But we really feel it. We sat there and really felt it. It’s kind of flattering that people get so involved in something.”

Interestingly, Mangan was going to pursue a career as a lawyer when he decided to deviate from the path his parents had set for him. They were Irish immigrants who dropped out of school at age 14 and “made, as many immigrant families do, a huge investment in education.” So he went to boarding school in Hertfordshire, an experience without any privacy that he describes as “akin to being in big brother”, and then to Cambridge to study law. “The more time you spend getting these degrees, the more you think, ‘What was the point of doing that if you’re going to end up wearing jazz shoes and leotards for a living?’” he recalls. “I think fundamentally it was my mother’s death at the age of 45, her mother died at 47, that was real…Things came into focus all of a sudden. ‘I’m in my early twenties, I may have another 20 years, why am I thinking of becoming a lawyer when I don’t really enjoy the law? I should become an actor, and then in a couple of decades I’ll be playing a lawyer on TV.’”

He went to Rada, where “he spent three years screaming and crying in rooms.” He was, as he now admits, “hiding from the world a little bit after my mother died, and not really knowing what to do and how to deal with it. It is very safe and reassuring to know that you have another three-year course. I think he was grieving.” When he left, he was already 26 years old. “Keira Knightley racked up 40 years of career when she was just 26 years old,” he deadpans. “I entered the game late. And then I left and all I did was theater for five years.”

Why only theater? “That’s what you do when you’re growing up. I wasn’t in a six episode series at school. For me, acting is standing on a stage and saying things and having the audience respond. It seemed like such a romantic way to make a living. Go to your dressing room at night, put on your costume and go out in front of an audience, put on a show and then walk away. That’s the life I wanted. And he wasn’t really interested in being famous.” His agent even called him to audition for a Merchant Ivory movie. “I thought, ‘I don’t want to do that.'” Instead, he acted on Broadway and in the West End, toured the world in Much Ado About Nothing and starred in a Tony-nominated production of Alan Ayckbourn’s trilogy, The Norman Conquests.

Tamsin Greig and Mangan in ‘Episodes’ (BBC)

Eventually, he realized that other forms of art were just as valuable. “Yes, the roles you play are important, but it’s really the people you work with,” he says, “and there are a lot of interesting and talented people working on television.” Even more so today, she could argue. In the age of streamingit seems that television is at its best, both in terms of choice and representation.

Mangan half agrees. “I think he goes both ways at once,” she says. “There’s never been so much choice and variety of things, but I think that’s also causing her to become kind of ‘ghetto.’ If you only like police dramas, you can watch those shows from morning to night without a break. We are all going to lock ourselves in our own bunkers, echo chambers. And if you don’t like a show, this whole ridiculous kind of…yeah.” He continues. “No, I suddenly stopped,” he says. “It is very boring. But now you can hear the opinions you want to hear, which are endlessly repeated, and that can’t be good. It can’t be good. Nothing is more dangerous than believing that your point of view is the correct point of view, that the way you live your life is the correct way to live. Closing ourselves in and reducing the experiences we have cannot be good.”

However, at its best, television, like theater and cinema, can be a machine for empathy. That’s why people cry watching The Split when they know it’s not real. “That’s all art is really about,” Mangan explains, “trying to imagine seeing the world from someone else’s perspective. Even if it is to imagine that you are Thor with well-formed muscles, or Phoebe Waller-Bridge in fleabag”. He laughs. “It’s incredibly healthy.”

