interview with the director and performer Sergio Castellitto

A cloud-shaped dragon is a graphic novel created by Ettore Scola and scripted by the Italian director together with Silvia and Furio Scarpelli, as well as illustrated by the drawings of Ivo Milazzo. To take it back is Sergio Castellitto, who entrusts it in the hands of his wife and screenwriter, and famous writer, Margaret Mazzantini to give it a completely different life in its cinematic version that it becomes for the occasion The emotional material. Seventh film as a director for the Italian interpreter, who this time also plays the role of his protagonist Vincenzo, a bookseller in a Paris rebuilt as if on a stage, recalling the ethereal and dreamy atmosphere of the opera.

A film that, in fact, in addition to that “emotional” baggage it deals with, is also a work dedicated to literature, the importance of novels in everyone’s existence and how they can be used to indicate the different stages of development of the characters within a story. This is what happens to the bookseller Vincenzo, to his daughter confined to a wheelchair and suffering from silence interpreted by Matilda De Angelis and the French co-star of Castellitto Bérénice Bejo. Actress best known for her Oscar-winning film The Artist, who also becomes a performer in Sergio Castellitto’s film in the role of a dazed, mythomaniac and problematic woman.