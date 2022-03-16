Interview with the painter and artist René Mäkelä

UVNT X Las Rozas Village is the name given an extension of Urbanity (UVNT Art Fair), the prestigious fair for new contemporary art. These days, Las Rozas Village (Juan Ramón Jiménez, 3, Las Rozas, Madrid) is going to become a huge open-air exhibition of great works of current art to spread the most avant-garde proposals among its visitors.

At Las Rozas Village, a total of 10 artists will create ‘site-specific’ works of art, transforming corners, facades, buildings and other environments, such as walls, boulevards, porches or access areas to commercial space. In the first days, we will be able to admire creations by Ampparito, Flor Motion, Lola Zoido, Margalef (in the image) and Rosh333. In successive weeks, until June, the works of other artists will be incorporated: Abel Iglesias, Andrés Izquierdo, Arquicostura Studio, Juay and Nicoläs Villamizar.

In addition, the event will feature the participation of two other invited artists: Karan Singh, known for her mix of op-art and mid-century graphic design, and René Mäkelä, who works in the field of graffiti and pop icons.

Mäkelä has also made a charitable collaboration as part of The Bicester Village Shopping Collection’s Do Good program. On this occasion, the artist joins Make-A-Wish Spain to make the dreams of boys and girls with serious illnesses come true. The artist has intervened in a space in Las Rozas Village and has also donated a painting that will be auctioned to raise funds; It is the same work that fell in love with Madonna, who asked her to paint the pediatric area of ​​the Raising Malawi Foundation Hospital founded by her. We have precisely wanted to interview one of these guest painters, René Mäkelä, whom many media have baptized as ‘the painter of the stars’ because many ‘celebrities’ have been attracted by his art.

How do you think your work can be received in an ‘open-air museum’ such as UVNT X Las Rozas Village? Do you think it acquires different perspectives depending on the environment in which it is exhibited?



Las Rozas Village, through this action, is demonstrating that it values ​​and is firmly committed to artistic movements, which are many and varied in Spain. It is very much appreciated that they offer the opportunity to emerging and established artists to be able to show their creations to all that amount of public that goes to that emblematic place every day and that usually does not concentrate in other more traditional artistic contexts. Few firms are truly committed to this contribution of value to art and they show enormous sensitivity in this regard.

As for the environment, of course it conditions. The solemnity of a traditional gallery is not the same as in the open air. Of course, both options have their good and bad sides in terms of conservation of the works and other aspects to take into account, but in this case, Las Rozas Village has developed an artistic exhibition plan that I have loved because of its enormous respect for the artist and the work integrated in a commercial environment.

You contribute a work for the Make-A-Wish initiative, do you think that the artists get ‘wet’ enough in solidarity or there is still a lot to do?

Make-A-Wish does priceless work. It works to fulfill the dreams of children with serious illnesses and its activity should have the support of everyone, both individually, commercially and institutionally, just as Las Rozas Village does through its DO GOOD program. My specific relationship with Make-A-Wish stems from the idea of ​​making the dreams of those children whose dream is to become artists come true.

Through the different drawings of superheroes that they sent me during confinement, I made a work of art (together with them) that I titled ‘Every child is an artist/Every child is a hero’, whose sales will go entirely to fulfill the dreams of those little heroes through Make-A-Wish which, I would like to repeat, does a spectacular job of bringing a smile to them and their families. That is priceless in such difficult situations.

On a personal level, I have always been linked to these causes related to children, both through Madonna with her Raising Malawi Foundation and with Pope Francis’ Scholas Occurrentes and the Rana Foundation against child abuse. As far as I’m concerned, there will always be a gap in my agenda to contribute whatever is in my power to children.

Textile, murals, painting… In which field of art do you feel most comfortable?

Almost my entire career has been linked to the canvas. I feel very comfortable with large formats, in oil and acrylic. However, for some time I have been making murals of enormous dimensions and I have been really satisfied with the result and the creative and pictorial process. In terms of textiles, it is a very grateful field since it allows street art to be taken to the point of deciding, together with my partners, to set up MÄKELISMOS, my own art and fashion brand. As for the creative process, I do not pigeonhole myself and I like to investigate and investigate new techniques, but without a doubt looking back, it is on canvas where I have had the most development.

What character or element of pop culture do you have yet to tackle as an artist and you never decide?

If I had any element or character pending, I think I would have already done it. Many times, in the middle of a creation, I start another frame almost on impulse because at that moment an idea occurs to me and I can’t let it go. Surely there are many characters to honor, but I guess they will gradually come to my head. It is rare that there is a ‘must’ in my blank canvases because if I think too much about how or when to do it, it is because I don’t see it completely clearly and I end up not doing it.

What role do social networks play in your work as an artist?

They have allowed me to grow in terms of visibility and reach both very relevant galleries at an international level, which have wanted to have my works, as well as personalities from different fields that I would never have imagined. Madonna, Cara Delevingne, Cam Newton, Austin Rivers, Manny Machado, Antoine Griezmann, Pope Francis… all these lovers of my works and collectors have met them, in one way or another, through Instagram. I always say that this social network has been my best gallery, my best representative.

You have been called many times ‘the painter of the stars’. What celebrity would you like to call you one day to commission a painting? Why?

Yes, usually the media titles like that. I understand it because all those collectors of my works have a great media impact but, honestly, I give the same value to each one of my creations, regardless of who I make them for. I don’t have any name in mind because my experience tells me that it comes naturally.

Whoever is interested in one of my works should contact me. The opposite process does not normally bear fruit. That said, it is of course very rewarding to be in contact with people who set the world pace in their respective disciplines. These meetings are enriching and generate unique experiences that I keep with great affection.

You have met many people in your career, including Pope Francis. Which one has impacted you the most and why?

The experience with Pope Francis had a great impact on me. Firstly because of the type of social profile and the openness that it represents, secondly because of its artistic sensitivity, which explains much of its sensitivity in all other areas and, thirdly, because it was a solidarity event that took us, from the UN headquarters, where one of my paintings was auctioned for his children’s foundation Scholas Occurrentes, until the solemn reception at the Vatican. Quite an experience.

Madonna also had a great impact on me professionally. She is very clear about what she wants and she is very much on top of the whole process. The stars of North American sports, despite having that aura of inaccessibility, in the one-on-one, are really friendly and close…

What are your biggest artistic influences?

They range from Velázquez to Keith Haring passing, among others, by Picasso or James Rosenquist. Although their styles and stages do not have much to do with each other, they all have something that catches my attention and inspires me. As for the previous process of creation, I usually start from very diverse personalities from the social, political, cinematographic, musical fields, etc…

Also through scenes from movies, books or documentaries, but there is always a common denominator that is the transcendence and the legacy they left. They are usually people who changed the world for the better through their actions or their profession and who left, or leave, an extraordinary mark.

What is your favorite time of day to create? Do you have any routine?

My studio is in Santa Catalina, two minutes from my house in Palma de Mallorca. I usually drop my daughter off at school and go to the studio, an old butcher shop converted into a painting studio. There are always days that are much more productive than others, everything depends on the inspiration of the moment, but having that routine allows me to attract that inspiration more easily.

I don’t believe or, at least, I don’t trust everything to the whipping and the muses that come suddenly and save you. Once in my work area, there are days in which I dedicate 10 hours to painting, another 4 hours… it depends on several factors, but it is rare to see the day that I stop going to advance some work. Nowadays, fortunately, I have a lot of work and that means that yes or yes I go to the studio about 6 days a week. I’m not complaining, quite the opposite. Being able to organize my week as I please is a luxury that I greatly appreciate.

How does art help in other areas of your life?

Creativity has always accompanied me in my personal and professional field. Before dedicating myself to painting, I was a scriptwriter for television programs such as ‘Noche Hache’ or ‘Buenafuente’, where the creation process is quite similar to the one I use now on canvas. I cannot conceive of life without art or creativity, not even on a personal level. I like to turn everything around, use a sense of humor in complicated situations… I don’t understand facing life in another way.

The best and the worst of professional art is…

The best thing is to be able to bring your creations closer to the public. Something that starts in your head and ends in a gallery, in a collector’s house, on a t-shirt, on a mural, in a hotel room or in a piece of decoration is wonderful.

The worst perhaps is inbreeding and the closed circuits of art that, fortunately, are changing and adapting to the times. I understand art as democracy, it must be within everyone’s reach, hence the slogan of my brand is Art Emotion/Art in Motion. Art must move and be on the street, I don’t see the point of it belonging to a privileged few.

Your career is constantly growing. Where do you think you will be in 5 years?

In five years I see myself creating at the current rate and, furthermore, with my company, in international markets. MÄKELISMOS is much more than an art, fashion and accessories brand inspired by my creations, it is a global artistic project in itself that allows me to multiply agreements with big brands to develop various creations, in addition to exploring the crypto world, where we are positioning ourselves as a benchmark soon.

Europe is a great market but continents such as America and Asia are still ahead in terms of valuing and betting on differential and high-level artistic proposals. In short, I believe that in 5 years, always based in my studio in Palma, I will be traveling and creating around the world through murals, unique garments, decoration, crypto art or artistic actions together with other brands. If everything goes as it seems, it will be a reality much sooner than in 5 years.

Begona Alonso

Begoña Alonso coordinates the Living section on the ELLE website: series, movies, music, television, books, plans, travel, technology… With more than 20 years of experience in the profession, she studied Journalism at the Complutense University of Madrid.

