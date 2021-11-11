Interview with The Rock, Dwayne Johnson

According to a recent poll, 46% of Americans wouldn’t mind having Dwayne Johnson as president. And he? He replies that the idea flatters him and that he does not completely exclude this possibility: «You know, in the end I don’t know anything about politics and power games, but I have our country deeply at heart. I care about every American who has red blood, that is, everyone. And indeed I may have leadership skills, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a good presidential candidate. Today at least I see it like this ».

Johnson is a former professional wrestler known as The Rock. During his career he has always had a huge hold on the sports public, but when he set his sights on Hollywood it was hard to imagine that he had the numbers to hold up a second and lasting career.

In 2002, in his first film role, The Scorpion King, an action-fantasy set in 3000 BC, had only been credited as The Rock. To promote it, Johnson had been a guest on the popular radio show Howard Stern Show. At one point Stern and the other hosts wondered if their host would ever be hired under his real name, but Stern was the first to be particularly skeptical about it: “Who’s going to see a movie with Dwayne Johnson? ? Come on, let’s not joke », the conductor had commented.

This happened 19 years ago, and since then the facts have disproved all predictions, because Dwayne Johnson is a star with international success and, according to the ranking of Forbes, for the past five years he has consistently been in first or second place among Hollywood’s highest paid actors, surpassing $ 400 million. Yet, he says, “that was never the goal. The goal was just not to be broke. I didn’t want my family to be bankrupt. ” We meet in a Los Angeles hotel and Johnson in person appears much more thoughtful and calm than we are used to seeing him in the cinema. His life wasn’t all plain sailing. Indeed, at the beginning of his career he had so many problems that one could derive from an instructive TV series: in fact, the second season of Young Rock will return to NBC in 2022, after an exclusive Christmas special.

Johnson’s father Rocky was a well-known Afro-Canadian professional wrestler, as was his Samoan maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia. Those were times when wrestling did not yet have today’s audience and turnover. It wasn’t an easy life: Dwayne was born in Hayward, but the family moved frequently, wherever there was a job opportunity. Two moments in particular marked his life: the second, more recent, dates back to when he was 22 and, disappointed by his football failures, he was cut out of the Canadian league. While he was being taken back to his parents’ house, with whom he would return to live, he had checked his pockets to see how much money he had left: a five-dollar bill, a dollar bill, and a few coins (Johnson wanted to stare at that moment in the name of his production company, Seven Bucks Productions). The first, however, dates back to when he was 14 years old. The family lived in Hawaii, but the father had gone to Tennessee on business. On their way home one day, Dwayne and his mother found their apartment door locked with a padlock and an eviction notice. For the mother it had been a shock. “That was a pivotal moment in my life. I remember thinking that I would never, ever let my parents do this again. ‘