“Interview with the Vampire” renewed for a second season shortly before its premiere

AMC Networks seems to be very confident in the “Interview with the Vampire” adaptation, as it has renewed the series based on the Anne Rice saga for a second season, ahead of its premiere on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. In Spain there is still no confirmed release date

The contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel The series follows the epic story of love, blood and immortality of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass), reported to the journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogsian). Suffering from the constraints of life as a black man in early 20th century New Orleans, Louis can’t resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of ultimate escape, becoming his partner. vampire. However, Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price and the arrival of Claudia, Lestat’s child vampire, will set them on a decades-long journey of revenge and atonement.

The 8-episode second season will take place in Europe with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) serving as executive producer.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just amazing. They have represented the rich and vibrant world of interview with the vampire of Anne Rice in a wonderful way, and we are incredibly proud. From set construction to production design, costumes and more, no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast delivers powerful performances that connect us emotionally with these characters and their humanity.”Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with the public in just a few days and we are delighted that this story continues. This is just the beginning of an entire universe of compelling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s incredible work.”

The company will also launch a podcast of interview with the vampire, hosted by writer/comedian/vampire enthusiast Naomi Ekperigin, with the first episode available today in the US. Every week, Ekperigin will join the actors and writers behind the series. The podcast is produced by AMC in conjunction with Pineapple Street Studios.

AMC Networks acquired the rights to Rice’s works in 2020 with interview with the vampire as the first title to be developed and greenlit in serial form. the second series, Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice, starring Alexandra DaddarioJack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin and executive produced by Johnson, Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) as showrunner, screenwriter Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), director Michael Uppendahl and Jeff Freilich, will open in January at USA.

