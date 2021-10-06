Interview with the voice actor Daniele Campanari

Professional voice over talent and voice over talent with recording studio. Today we interviewed for you Daniele Campanari, 33, who started working with the voice very early. And I haven’t stopped since.

“The vocation did its part since I had already dreamed of becoming a voice actor as a child, but the light was turned on thanks to the theater. The years shared with the stage were fundamental for what they are today. A necessary act, however, because the voice actor is nothing more than an actor. But with only one you “.

His training passes from acting (Latitude Theater – Latina) up to radio and al dubbing: first with maestro Giorgio Lopez (voice of Danny DeVito, John Cleese and Dustin Hoffman, etc.); then with Roberto Chevalier (voice of Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Andy Garcia, John Travolta, etc.).

“So I gained my first experiences in the hall directed by Fabrizio Mazzotta (voice of Krusty the Clown in The Simpsons).

The work was more and more but, aware of the fact that you don’t stop learning, I deepened the study of radio broadcasting at the Radio Televisiva Academy (ART) directed by Max Poli (Radio Kiss Kiss host).

Here I met well-known voices from Italian radio: Carlo Elli (RTL 102.5), Doris Zaccone (Radio Capital), Savino Zaba (Radio Rai). In the meantime, I graduated in Communication Sciences and Technologies at Sapienza in Rome, with a thesis on local radios “.

Everything easy? Not really.

The journey was long and tiring, but satisfying. Today he is a professional in the audio industry and also a teacher of diction and use of the voice. He collaborates every day with freelancers, audio and video production companies, multimedia and international agencies, academies.

Well-known brands and customers have chosen my voice such as: Edison, TIM, Mulino Bianco, Michelin, Trivago, Del Monte, ENI, Mediaset and Rai.