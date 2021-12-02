Interview with Vampire, Kirsten Dunst: “Tom Cruise was cheering for me during the audition”

Kirsten Dunst revealed that getting the role of Claudia in Interview with the Vampire alongside Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt was ‘a big deal for me’.

Kirsten Dunst recently talked about the audition that got her the role of Claudia in Interview with the vampire. The actress was 12 at the time and was starring opposite Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise: In a new video from Netflix, Dunst recalled how the latter helped her get the part.

“I remember doing a lot of auditions before I got the role, it was my first big role, it was a big thing for me“said Kirsten.”Before being chosen I also participated in an audition with Tom and I remember that I was the tallest of all the girls. He had to pick us up and carry us around the room, I guess they wanted to see which little girl looked the most childish. “

“I remember Tom whispering in my ear: ‘You put your legs under so you will look as small as possible’ … I was the tallest girl“continued the actress.”At that moment I realized that Tom Cruise was cheering for me. We were both from New Jersey, I think that was the reason. ”

In 2019, Kirsten Dunst reflected on her time on the set of Interview with the Vampire during an episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “I was aware of the importance of the film but I was also very innocent. Brad and Tom treated me like a little sister. It was very sweet, I was a 12 year old girl and they were very nice to me. ”