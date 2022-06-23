Interview with Verónica Echegui in InStyle magazine

Up to four projects has Veronica Echegui (Madrid, 1983) about to premiere. In fact, we caught her finishing the promotion of one of them, a film, Book of Love, which Prime Video is already broadcasting in the United States and Mexico and which we look forward to in Spain. The story is about an English writer who arrives in Mexico surprised by the good reception of his novel in Aztec lands. What he doesn’t imagine is that all the commotion is due to the fact that his translator has turned a bland book into an irresistible erotic novel. And, of course, she messes around. Verónica is the translator in question in this story that has allowed the actress to rediscover her Mexican roots. “My grandmother was from San Luis Potosí,” she tells us. “During my childhood I was able to spend time with her, but she died when I was a teenager and I wanted to get to know Mexico. At the age of 21 I traveled backpacking through Chiapas and Oaxaca and that was my first contact with the country. It is very curious, because I visited San Cristóbal de las Casas, the capital of Chiapas, and 20 years later I shot Book of Love there. It has been very nice to meet her again and see the changes that have taken place. It is a place that has a very beautiful energy.”

Book of Love is an entertaining and easy-to-watch story, but then we have Intimacy, the Netflix series about the leaking of a sex tape starring a politician. Those are big words. I would define it as a drama that is intriguing, but it is also a denunciation of systematic violence against women through networks, the media and applications. The violence has been exported to the new platforms. In the series there are five characters that maintain a direct relationship with this theme. The politician in question (played by Itziar Ituño) is running as the next mayor of Bilbao and an intimate video of her comes to light. From there, the series opens the range and transports you to the experience lived in the first, second, third person… All focused on the female universe and how we survive in such a macho world.

Photography: Daniel Rojas Production: Francesca Rinciari and Piluca Valverde. Veronica Echegui for InStyle Balmain Oversized shirt and pants. Schiaparelli Surreal golden earring.

This issue of the leaking of sexual videos is one of those that are entrenched. In fact, it seems very complicated to delete them once uploaded. There is no way. Unless you hire a hacker. I know that there are people who have managed to remove this kind of material, but it is very difficult. This type of violence is an instrument in many situations: blackmail, unrequited love, sinking a career… And since the relevance is less when the protagonist is a woman, the scope and diffusion ends up being greater. This is something that the series intends to reflect on, to get anyone to empathize with the situation and to continue talking about it because, in my opinion, it has not been talked about enough yet. I don’t know if you remember, but in Spain, three years ago, an Iveco worker committed suicide for this reason. She was called Veronica. Her story is very similar to that of my character, who also works in a factory and experiences the same problem as her.

Where would be the solution to so much nonsense? I believe that these things happen because we have not yet reformed education. If the educational system is not reformed in a structural, deep and real way, this will not end. I am convinced, because it covers all areas of life. Without education there is no change; it is impossible.

Photography: Daniel Rojas Production: Francesca Rinciari and Piluca Valverde. Veronica Echegui for InStyle Mango Long dress with opening on the back.

From Intimacy we move on to Doctor García’s patients, a series from La 1 based on the novel of the same title by Almudena Grandes. They told me about the project and I was immediately interested because Almudena Grandes seems to me to be a wonderful writer who should be given the recognition she deserves. The novel is fascinating. It was a joy that they took me because I wanted this project to come out and I am having a very, very good time. I have fantastic partners and I think the casting is perfect. Eva Llorach plays Clara Stauffer, Javier Rey plays Guillermo, Tamar Novas plays Manuel and I am Amparo. I hope not to disappoint, because it is very difficult to live up to a novel by Almudena Grandes.

You have coincided with Javier Rey in Secret Origins, he will also be in the fourth of your premieres this year (the film Histories to not tell) and you are acting together again in The Patients. I imagine that yours is already like being friends of the institute. Yes, yes (laughs). We are doing an intensive. Javi is wonderful, a great person, a huge actor and super generous. Not to throw flowers at him, but I’m so glad I could have done this project with him. The relationship between Guillermo, his character, and mine, is very torrid, there is a lot of sex. We have scenes that are normally not comfortable to shoot, they are not easy. With Javi I have felt at home. It’s like he was, well, my friend from high school.

Keira Knightley said that she was not going to allow a male director to direct her again in a sex scene. Have you had a coordinator for this type of shot, that figure that has become so fashionable? Netflix has implemented it, although we have not had it. But there have been many talks, a lot of communication with the directors. They are two men and a woman and I haven’t seen any big differences between them: they have all been very respectful, they have asked us and they have made it very clear to us what we need to see from the characters. At the time of shooting I have felt the same respect: the three of them have taken good care of me and have tried to make sex a safe space. It is true that I think that an intermediary of sexual scenes is important and necessary because, well, you never know… In the end it is not the same as doing it, obviously, but it is an intimate moment and there is a lot of intimacy that you share with another person that you don’t know Because on occasions I have felt helpless, I have stopped something when I was not liking what was happening and I have gone and said: “I am not going to do this, but this I am, although in this way”. If it didn’t come out of me, no one would notice, do I mean? They are very subtle things and it is good that there is a third party that mediates in case of need. But, in general, what I have experienced in my career is that, with communication and respect, it is possible to do well, turn out well and even enjoy it. Let it not be suffering.

Photography: Fede Delibes. Production: Francesca Rinciari and Piluca Valverde. Veronica Echegui for InStyle Carolina Herrera New York Strapless maxi dress.

We have come a long way in this regard. I don’t know how it would be before. I feel a lot of affection for the actresses of all my life that I don’t know how they would have done or how they would have managed the situations that they had to live through. There was great ignorance, but I think the problem was the normalization of certain circumstances. Someone, as a child, has to teach you that this is wrong. Because if you feel bad you need someone else to validate that feeling and agree with you. If you’re uncomfortable, you shouldn’t jump through hoops. And therein lies the problem: we grow up accepting delusional situations that go against what we feel and want. It has to do with education; there are more and more schools that work with the emotional education of the individual, but they are private. And for me it is a state and public matter of first necessity.

You won your first Goya as a director precisely this year, with the short film Tótem Loba. However, I remember that at the beginning, when you were preparing the project, you said that directing was circumstantial. I would like to repeat, but I don’t want to stop working as an actress. Directing has fascinated me. In fact, right now I am writing something that I don’t know when it will materialize, but I need to continue telling stories, as an author or as a director. I feel very free, so I don’t have high expectations.

You have shot in very exotic places in addition to Chiapas: there is Kathmandu, Iceland… Which one have you got the best memory of and not only as an actress? The experience of shooting the Fortitude series (2015) in Iceland was the most magical thing I’ve ever had. We spent three weeks in England and three in Iceland, and so on for six months. In London I lived in Notting Hill, in a wonderful apartment that I couldn’t believe it. And in Iceland I had the opportunity to see the northern lights in the middle of winter, in spring and in summer. The whole team was there in the same hotel and we sang, danced, went on excursions… We got to know all of Iceland, a country with a very small population and a diverse volcanic landscape, with a lot of green and black sand beaches with the remains of icebergs that amaze .

A few years ago you moved to the countryside with your partner (actor Álex García) and it seems that you are still there. Which surprises me, because I’ve always seen you very ‘malasañera’. I wouldn’t trade the field for all the gold in the world. I am very comfortable: there is silence, nature… Silence for me is home; I could no longer live among the noise.

People think that the field is lousy, but there is always something to fix… And then there are the animals. Yours and others. Some time ago we found a run over fox. We took him home and then I went with him to a wildlife hospital. We were very attentive. But we also have the bird that has broken a leg, the ferret that has been trapped, the neighbor’s donkey that has escaped… Things that you must solve. People ask me: ‘But aren’t you bored?’ If I’m busier than in the city! There is always something to repair; the duck that limps and you don’t know why; the turkey that catches a virus, is sick with mucus and comes to the vet with it, what happens to the turkey… The work is continuous.

Photography: Daniel Rojas Production: Francesca Rinciari and Piluca Valverde. Veronica Echegui for InStyle Schiaparelli Oversized striped blazer. sphere Perpendicular striped trousers.

You will dress all day in work clothes. I have my outfits, that you don’t care if they break or get filled with crap. Today I put on a sweatshirt and white pants and as soon as I walked out the door the dogs came and… wow! Home to change.

You are very critical of this obsession with commenting on women’s bodies, but actresses expose themselves a lot when they step on a red carpet. How do you feel the chronicles of the day after? I don’t read them. When I go to the rugs I pose, but I don’t read anything; I’m not interested. That each one thinks what he wants, he is free to do so, but I do not allow those opinions to enter my life because they do not contribute much to me either. Not even if they make me a goddess. I, if I go to the event comfortable, I am comfortable with what I am wearing and I feel calm, perfect. A person told me once that he was very useful to me and that is that there is no tyrant without a victim. If I feel like a victim, I am.

After the pandemic you joined the theory that ‘we will all come out of this better’. In hindsight, do you think it’s too zen? I have seen people who have reacted and others who have not, but it has served me a lot. We have seen that you have to take into account the flexibility of life, that everything changes from one moment to another and that you don’t have to make long-term plans. My goal now is not to be the best and do everything perfect; those ideas had a lot to do with the nerve of the beginning, with the ambition that everything be top. Today, what I value most is enjoying each day. As long as I can enjoy myself and have health, work, love and friends, I am satisfied.