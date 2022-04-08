Interview with Zoë Kravitz on “Kimi”: “The world is a wild place, we don’t know who is watching us”

Zoë Kravitz spoke with Infobae about the experience of shooting “Kimi” with director Steven Soderberg.

“It’s like watching a genius work,” he synthesized Zoe Kravitz the experience of filming kimi with Steven Soderbergh. “He is a director for actors”, defined the director of Traffic (2000), Ocean’s Eleven (2001) and the series Knicks (2014-15). “I’ve been a fan of his work for a long time, and I honestly never thought I’d get to work with him.” But one day she received the call from the filmmaker — “every actor’s dream” — and had the opportunity to see firsthand what some colleagues had told her.

Her character is a voice interpreter for a company that makes devices like Alexa or Google Assistant, Amygdala. That which allows him to earn a living from her house: an important detail, since she suffers from agoraphobia. “My job as a voice interpreter for the streams it is to listen to people while they use the Kimi device to know if it is working well”, he described to Infobae. “If there is jargon or something Kimi doesn’t understand, I can make adjustments. So one day I’m at home, listening to the streamsand I hear what appears to be a woman in distress.”

An employee of a company that manufactures digital assistants listens to what appears to be a crime recorded by the device. (HBO)

The screams horrify her. She reviews the audio again and again, cleaning up some sounds, to hear better, and she realizes that the woman was a victim of a crime, perhaps a rape or murder. “I report it to my company, I follow all the protocols that they indicate to me and I feel that nobody pays me the attention they should. I finally have to leave my house to do what I think is the right thing to do, which ends up getting Angela in serious trouble.”

Easier said than done. “Angela is a person very attached to the routine”, analyzed her character, the musician’s daughter Leni Kravitz. “It’s not just that he wants to make sure this person is okay: he doesn’t know how to get through his day if he doesn’t do everything as he planned. That gives him peace and a certain sense of control.” But suddenly an item appears on his to-do list that cannot be crossed off to go to the next one.

Angela, the character of Zoë Kravitz, works from home: an important detail, since she suffers from agoraphobia. (HBOMax)

“In the end this kind of obsessive-compulsive disorder ends up saving the situation,” he added about a twist in the script of David Kopp. “This is the best script I’ve read in a long time. It’s gotten to a point where we take a lot of notes on scripts. But I finished this script and I didn’t have any. So perfectly executed, so concise, so efficient, so playful… I couldn’t wait to watch the movie.”

Without talking about the pandemic and its effects, the script seems to allude to a traumatized world after COVID-10. In a 2021 interview Soderbergh spoke of the environment of greater anguish in which she lives, and directly alluded to the state of Angela’s character. The film also investigates the way in which millions of people have opened the doors of their homes, even more than before, to different technologies that made life easier during confinement but invaded privacy and influenced their decisions.

“Kimi” also talks about the technology that has invaded people’s privacy. (HBOMax)

“David and Steven play with something very interesting,” continued Kravitz: “what is paranoia? The world is a wild place, we don’t know who is watching us. This character has irrational fears, and her friends, her mother, and her therapist treat her like she’s crazy.” But Kimi’s recording is there, and the woman is still screaming on it. It’s not paranoia. “What do we do when no one listens to us? You have to do things for yourself. Her desire to help this woman is greater than her fear of leaving her house”.

One of the people apparently listening to her is a sub-Sheryl Sandberg interpreted by Rita Wilson, who resorts to all the good manners of Silicon Valley to obstruct with bureaucracy anything that could harm the business of technology companies. “Rita is very well chosen for the role,” observed the Catwoman of batman about his partner in one of the scenes he liked to do the most. “She plays a kind of mother figure, someone you feel like you can trust. I think we understand why Angela trusts her, and when she changes it’s terrifying.”

Rita Wilson plays one of the Amygdala executives to whom Angela reports the incident. (HBOMax)

It is climates like those of that scene that revealed to him what it means to be directed by Soderberg. “What he does, even with the tone of this movie, is not what I felt when I read the script. He created a much creepier environment, which greatly elevated the story.”

He was amazed at the way Soderberg works, with even a physical commitment: “I’ve never seen anything like it before. He’s so fast, so smart, he knows exactly what he wants… He edits himself, because he’s the one operating the camera. It’s very interesting to see him thinking about what he’s going to shoot next: he looks around the room, sits for a second, and then says “I want to be here”. It’s like he’s watching the movie in his head and then creating what he’s already seen.”

In the same way that Kimi seems to have been an inadvertent witness to a crime, the public will follow the events seen from that camera. “It’s really cool to see someone who has been doing this for a long time and loves to tell stories, and is constantly trying to find new and creative ways to do it. It is extremely inspiring. I have never felt so much desire to see a film in which I work”.

