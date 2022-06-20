Scarlett Johansson: interviewer makes her uncomfortable at Golden Globes | Twitter

We will go back to January 2006, the young and beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson was 22 years old, she would attend the ceremony of the prestigious award ceremony of the Godel Globes Well, he would do an amazing performance in the movie. match point starring her and Irish actor Jonathan Rhys-Meyers the direction would be entrusted by Woody Allen.

The beautiful artist would dazzle with her undeniable beauty in a tight and elegant red dress that perfectly accentuated her slender figure, highlighting her great charms with a plunging neckline, she was smiling and excited to be at such an important event, her name it was beginning to resonate more and more strongly as it stood out in the film projects he was making.

Stealing glances all over the red carpet, an interviewer who goes by the name Issac Mizrahi, who is writers, designer and producer would be talking to the young Scarlett Johansson 22 years old, I would be asking her some questions about the project in which she appears, for which she has been nominated, and then completely crosses the line by touching her improperly.

Mizrahi who was 44 years old walks out of the interview completely and puts his hand on the actress’s chest saying “I want to know how it feels“, after this action you can see the discomfort on the young woman’s face, then the interviewer continues talking”is fully working“.

Scarlett Johansson: interviewer makes her uncomfortable at Golden Globes, photo: Twitter



Johansson can’t take it anymore and asks “but what is happening?while she still has the journalist’s hand on her, to which he replies:

“I loved it, I’m just taking notes for next time”

To which Scarlett tries to laugh saying that it’s fine but looking extremely uncomfortable with the situation, after this Issac Mizrahi excited begins to sing in a mocking tone:

“I just played Scarlett’s p3ch0s, I just played Scarlett’s p3chos”

Two months later Scarlett Johansson He would return to the subject in an interview for the Los Angeles Times where he was honest saying:

“I spent two hours going through the process of hair, makeup and getting ready for my first interview at the event to be touched like that by a guy I’d never met…I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is going live on TV’…”

This horrible event happened to her in her youth since then the beautiful actress has fought against all the s3xism of which she has been a victim, even when she played the role of the spy Black Widow she managed to break through and a great character development that not only was to look pretty in her character.

