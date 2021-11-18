Intesa allocates 1 billion to restart tourism

Intesa Sanpaolo focuses on sustainable tourism and makes one billion euros available for the relaunch of companies in the sector within a green path, in line with the objectives of the NRP.

The initiative makes it possible to accompany tourism SMEs, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic (in 2020, Ca ‘de Sass suspended 70,000 loans for a value of 8 billion), in the transition along three axes: redevelopment of accommodation facilities; environmental sustainability through renovation and digitization services. According to a study by Bain & Company, the sustainable offer is one of the requests of a clientele that is increasingly attentive to ESG issues: 69% of travelers expect more sustainable travel offers and 70% are looking for hotels with high quality standards. It therefore becomes strategic for the companies in the sector to invest also in view of the expected return to normality: by 2023, in fact, tourism is expected to exceed the volumes of 2019 with a positive impact for all Italian cities.

«Today tourism is one of the main drivers that will guide the recovery of the country and, also thanks to the resources allocated by the NRP, it will once again play a key role in the national economy. This is why we have devised new financing solutions as part of the Motor Italy program, ”said Stefano Barrese, head of the Banca dei Territori Division. In detail, the Suite Loan encourages the positioning in terms of quality of the structure, while the S-Loan Tourism the energy requalification. The loans provide for reward mechanisms linked to the achievement of the objectives, and the possibility of combining the Sace Green guarantee at 80% to extend its duration up to 20 years. The agreement with Intesa “adds a further step to Sace’s commitment to support the implementation of the Green new deal in Italy to support a strategic sector for the development of the country”, said Pierfrancesco Latini, CEO of Sace, recalling how so far “1.5 billion worth of resources have been mobilized”. Finally, companies in the sector will be offered services for digital payments in collaboration with Nexi and the rental of capital goods (starting with furnishings).