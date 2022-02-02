Intesa and Unicredit sell shares for over 90 million • Imola Oggi

Intesa and UniCredit sell 3,500 shares in the capital of the Bank of Italy for 90 million euros

Major maneuvers at the beginning of the year in the capital of the Bank of Italy with Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit which are starting to decisively reduce their shares in view of the still distant goal of bringing them under the new ceiling of 5% of the capital, established by budget law, which will have to be implemented shortly by a statutory amendment of via Nazionale.

According to reports from the Radiocor agency, the group led by Carlo Messina managed to sell over 3 thousand shares in January compared to the last photograph taken at the end of December as well as the bank managed by Andrea Orcel which sold just over 500 for a total collection of over 90 million (77.4 million Intesa and 13.3 million UniCredit).

Buy Sports Credit. The Popolare di Puglia and Banca Ifis are also growing

The protagonist, in the purchase, is Credito Sportivo, which rounds off its participation and scales positions by entering the top 20 of the participants in the capital of via Nazionale.The public bank chaired by Andrea Adobi, according to the latest update on January 26, holds 4,800 shares of the capital compared to the 3,400 shares registered at the end of 2021. The increase, therefore, is 1,400 shares which, at a price of 25 thousand euros each, is equivalent to an investment of 35 million. The shareholding therefore grows by approximately 0.5% from 1.13 to 1.6% of the share capital.

The public bank, already at the beginning of 2021, as stated in the last published balance sheet, had rounded off its stake by purchasing 1,200 shares for an outlay of 30 million. Highlights, among the other buyers at the beginning of 2022, the Popolare di Puglia and Basilica which doubles its stake from 1,000 to 2,000 shares, thus writing a check for 25 million and Banca Ifis which invests 20 million to buy 800 shares and rise to 0.6 % of the capital of via Nazionale. affaritaliani.it

