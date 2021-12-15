News

Intesa-Einaudi research, slowly forward on alternative and innovative investments (including bitcoin)

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

New and alternative investments are beginning to become aware of savers, but they do so very slowly. The PIRs, intended to link savings with real investments, particularly of small and medium-sized enterprises, were considered by just 2.5% per sample, but for each effective subscriber there are 6 undecided that could invest in them in the future (14 among employees, a category that has more liquidity than average). This is what emerges from the annual research on savings and financial choices of Italians 2021 presented today by Einaudi and Intesa Sanpaolo. Bitcoins fascinate just 5% of respondents (without necessarily having bought these tools). “They find potential admirers at the crossroads of young, wealthy and educated savers – the survey reads -. security (which remains the first feature desired by savers even in the most dynamic categories), given the high volatility of cryptocurrencies and the fact that they do not enjoy the traditional protection of Mifid “. 6.7% of the sample – rising to 14% among graduates – is interested in ethical investments with a positive impact on the environment and society: the financial sector is taking up this request by focusing on the classification and ESG selection of investments. However, being of a new type, the classic behavior of Italian savers is to introduce these investments into their portfolios ‘in small doses’.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Love And Thunder, additional footage in progress in the new photos from the set

October 30, 2021

Megan Fox has officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green

August 9, 2021

The Koch Media and Anime Factory home video releases of October 2021

October 2, 2021

First Man | Ryan Gosling, Armstrong and the true story behind the film

September 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button