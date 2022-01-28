Intesa San Paolo, frightened customers: this is the reason, absurd!

There is certainly one of the best known Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo. We all have a bank account, which is now an indispensable tool for receiving your salary, managing your money and utilities, and keeping your assets safe.

Whether you are a contract worker or an entrepreneur, have a reference bank is indispensable; and sometimes, you also have more than one account, to better manage your money. Not having one is now something unthinkable and almost impossible. Today in Italy there are hundreds of different companies and reliable banks with which to open a current account, among these there is certainly Intesa Sanpaolo. However, one of the most important and stable banks in the sector has recently experienced some problems that have frightened his customers and investors.

Bank fraud against Intesa San Paolo

When money is involved, the focus on defending against bad guys must always be high. Even current accounts can be targeted by bad guys; these operate to the detriment of people who are less attentive or simply less accustomed to digital systems. In fact, scams are unfortunately on the agenda and we are never too careful about what we do.

In the case of Intesa Sanpaolo in particular recently a big scam was discovered with data theft of thousands of users in Italy. This scam quite simply, through fake and specially processed emails to appear official, they stole their account access data from thousands of customers, stealing all their money and savings.

This email message had a standard format that has been identified and reported. The authors, obviously pretending to be the credit institution, ordered the account holder to immediately log into the account to complete an authentication procedure, under penalty of suspension of the account with risk of blocking. This obviously panicked many customers who, by exchanging the real email, have proceeded to complete the process, unaware that they are handing their data to people outside the bank.

How to avoid scams of this type

Unfortunately, scams of this type are very frequent. In fact, films have accustomed us to a world in which a hacker only needs two keys to enter anywhere; but in reality there is always upstream is the error of someone who has made improper use of the data. So in these cases what to do? If we are convinced that we are the victim of a scam, the best thing is to contact your bank immediatelybut as with any area, here too the best cure is prevention.

To avoid scams we do always be careful not to give data to anyone. Your bank, the post office, or your operator will never ask you for your details by e-mail or by phone, unless you call or contact them yourself. This will be enough to avoid any problems.