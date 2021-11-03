Intesa Sanpaolo, 4 billion in profit in the first nine months of the year

Listen to the audio version of the article

Intesa Sanpaolo closes the first nine months of the year with a profit of 4 billion euros, and thus reaches the profitability target expected for 2021 in advance of one quarter. The figure is down by 37.2% compared to 6, 37 billion in the first nine months of 2020 but up by 28.7% compared to 3.11 billion if we exclude the provisional negative goodwill originated in the third quarter of 2020 from the acquisition of Ubi Banca.

Operating income of 15.9 billion

In detail, the third quarter of the year closed with a net profit of 983 million, higher than the 798 million forecast by the consensus of the analysts. The result is not comparable with the 3.8 billion for the same period of 2020, which included, as mentioned, the acquisition of the former popular.

In the January-September period, net operating income increased by 15.4% to 15.9 billion, with net interest at 6 billion (+ 7.2%) and net commissions to 7.1 billion (+ 23.6%) . Operating costs increased by 13.1% to 7.9 billion, for a cost / income ratio which fell to 50.1%.

Impaired to 3.8% gross of total loans

In terms of credit quality, the bank recorded a reduction in non-performing loans, gross of value adjustments, of approximately 47 billion from the peak of September 2015 and of approximately 34 billion from December 2017, exceeding in advance, by approximately 8 billion billion, the reduction target of approximately 26 billion envisaged for the entire four-year period of the 2018-2021 Business Plan. The stock of impaired loans decreased in September 2021, compared to December 2020, by 12.6% gross of value adjustments and by 14.9% net; the incidence of impaired loans on total loans in September 2021 was 3.8% gross of value adjustments and 2% net.

Messina: on Npls possible “shares in the fourth quarter”

The issue of NPLs was the focus of the conference call held with analysts. “We have room to increase our future profitability and the flexibility of using our excess capital and this in relation to a further reduction in NPLs”, Messina said during the presentation of the quarterly. “We want to start with the plan to 2025 without problems on the cost of risk and impaired loans. We will increase profitability ”, and“ we will carry out analyzes to combine sustainable profitability and an increase in net income ”. So, was the banker’s indication, “in the fourth quarter we will be in a position to improve profitability and consider managerial actions to lay the foundations for the new business plan”.