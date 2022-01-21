Intesa Sanpaolo at the top: how far it will go. Extra dividend?

Intesa Sanpaolo conquers the top of the Ftse Mib, thanks to brokers who revise the targets upwards and also check an upgrade. Eyes on the new plan.

On a day in which sales are gaining momentum in Piazza Affari, in line with what happens for other European stock exchanges, despite a Ftse Mib down by about one percentage point, there is a handful of blue chips capable of move against the trend.

Intesa Sanpaolo bucking the trend, at the top of the Ftse Mib

Among the others we point out in particular Intesa Sanpaolo which is the only bank to avoid sales, conquering the first position in the basket of the Ftse Mib.

The stock, after gaining more than half a percentage point yesterday, today showed some uncertainty in the early part of the morning, but immediately revealed more strength than the other titles.

Intesa Sanpaolo thus managed to free itself from the minus sign and turn positive, presenting itself in the last minutes at € 2.5785, with an increase of 1.06% and over 44 million shares traded so far, against the average of the last 30 days equal to almost 83 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo helped by good BTP and Spread signals

The stock takes advantage of the easing signals coming from the bond market, with the BTP-Bund Spread just above parity at 139.7 basis points, while the BTPs are bought, so much so that the ten-year yield drops by 1.54% all the time. 1.345%.

Intesa Sanpaolo promoted by Morgan Stanley. Here is the new target

Meanwhile, the latest indications from some investment banks offer valid support to Intesa Sanpaolo.

Morgan Stanley has decided to reserve a promotion for the title, with a change of strategy from “equalweight” to “overweight”, against a target price revised upwards from 2.9 to 3 euros, a value that implies a potential for upside of almost 17% compared to the current prices on Piazza Affari.

The US bank’s attention is focused on the appointment on the agenda for next February 4, the day on which Intesa Sanpaolo will lift the veil on the new industrial plan.

Analyzing the options available to the group to increase profitability, Morgan Stanley analysts cite growth in insurance, lower costs and provisions.

These are factors that could make it possible to reach a ROTE of 11% in 2024-2025 and this will allow Intesa Sanpaolo to distribute approximately 50% of the market capitalization to shareholders, considering dividends and share buyback plans.

Pending the event on 4 February, Mogan Stanley analysts have decided to include Intesa Sanpaolo in their list of top picks at European level.

Intea Sanpaolo: SG reviews the target. Possible extraordinary dividend?

Good news for the share also comes from Società Generale which on the one hand maintains a more cautious view, with a “hold” recommendation and on the other hand adjusts the taget price from 2.6 to 2.65 euros.

Speaking of the strategic plan that will be presented by the group in early February, analysts believe that the focus will be on profitability and a generous dividend policy.

Experts do not rule out surprises that could result in an extra distribution of capital, to be realized through an extraordinary dividend or buy-back plan.