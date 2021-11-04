Intesa Sanpaolo badly after the accounts. More dividend on the way

Even today’s session is not reserving anything good for Intesa Sanpaolo which accuses the worst performance in the banking sector and occupies the last position in the basket of blue chips.

Intesa Sanpalo at the bottom of the Ftse Mib

The stock yesterday lost almost half a percentage point after three consecutive hikes and today it tried to get back on top, only to change direction.

As we are writing, Intesa Sanpaolo presents itself at € 2.459, close to the intraday lows, with a decrease of 1.72% and over 73 million shares transited on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 87 million .

Intesa Sanpaolo lends its side to profit-taking in the aftermath of the quarterly report, which nevertheless turned out to be better than expected.

Intesa Sanpaolo: 3rd quarter accounts. Equita SIM’s comment

Net interest income was € 1,999 billion, unchanged on a quarterly basis, while net income stood at € 983 million, against the 797 million estimated by Equita SIM.

Total income fell 7% to € 5.092 billion, while operating profit rose 19% to € 2.454 billion.

Equita SIM speaks of a quarterly report higher than estimates, reporting the positive surprise on the commission side, at 2.325 billion euros, and on trading / other operating income.

Operating costs are slightly better and down 2% year-over-year, while the cost of risk at 47 basis points is the main positive surprise compared to analysts’ estimates.

Asset quality is improving further, with the NPE Ratio at 3.8%, while CET1 is down by 60 basis points to 13.8% after deducting the distribution of reserves in October.

Intesa Sanpaolo: net profit guidance confirmed for 2021

As for the outlook, the guidance of a 2021 net profit above € 4 billion was reiterated.

Intesa Sanpaolo has not given a more precise indication on the figure expected for 2021, as assessments are underway on a further acceleration of derisking in the fourth quarter, in order to minimize the future impact of the cost of risk in view of the new business plan in agenda next February.

Intesa Sanpaolo: another dividend on the way. Advance on financial year 2021

It should be noted that, as expected, the Intesa Sanpaolo Board of Directors approved the distribution of another dividend, as an advance on the results for the 2021 financial year.

The coupon will be equal to 7.21 euro cents and compared to the current values ​​of the security offers a yield of 2.93%.

The dividend will be detached on November 22nd, with payment on November 24th and will be added to those already paid in recent months.

In May 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo, for the 2020 financial year, issued a dividend equal to 0.0357 euro per share, while on 18 October there was the distribution of part of the extraordinary reserve for 1.9 billion euro, with a coupon of 0.0996 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Equita revises estimates and targets

After the third quarter accounts, Equita SIM analysts raised their 2021 net profit estimates by 5% to 4.7 billion euros, to reflect higher commissions, trading profits and the contribution from the sale of Ubi Banca’s merchant acquiring. .

The Milanese SIM keeps the cost of risk substantially unchanged, assuming an acceleration of derisking. On 2022-2023, experts raise estimates by 3%, on average mainly due to the lower cost of risk.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s target price increased by 3% to € 2.9, with an unchanged “buy” recommendation.

The bullish view on the stock takes into account various factors, such as CET1 and best-in-class asset quality, above-sector average profitability, greater revenue diversification and resilience in a low interest rate environment.

Added to this is the solid track record in terms of shareholder remuneration, remembering that Intesa Sanpaolo is also the bank with the greatest positive exposure in the event of a rise in interest rates.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Barclays remains bullish

Barclays is also betting on Intesa Sanpaolo, which today reiterated its “overweight” rating, with a target price of 3.1 euros.

For analysts, the third quarter accounts show resilience in terms of net interest income, a strong rise in commissions, cost control, a further improvement in asset quality and solid capital levels.

Intesa Sanpaolo under the lens of UBS and Citigroup

UBS’s view is also bullish, which has a “buy” recommendation on the stock, with a fair value adjusted from 2.95 to 3 euros.

The Swiss bank believes that the accounts should not change the view on Intesa Sanpaolo, signaling that the focus is now on the new business plan coming next February.

Good news also from Citigroup which has a “buy” rating on Intesa Sanpaolo, with a target price of 3 euros and the same recommendation is expressed by Bank of America, with the same target price of 3 euros, after the solid quarterly report released by the group .