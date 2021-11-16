Intesa Sanpaolo, beware of the fake message: new scam attempt

Bad news for Intesa Sanpaolo customers who have ended up in the crosshairs of scammers who try to steal money from the unfortunate person on duty.

Whenever we decide to purchase products or services we must necessarily pay out money. It is therefore not surprising that the latter often ends up becoming the subject of discussion. There are many payment instruments available to us, which often end up attracting the attention of some malicious people.

Unfortunately, the customers of Intesa Sanpaolo, which more and more often end up in the crosshairs of some cyber criminals. The latter, through traps studied down to the smallest detail, try to steal money from the unfortunate person on duty. A story that certainly cannot go unnoticed and for which it is good to know how to recognize these scams.

Intesa Sanpaolo, current accounts at risk: beware of fraud attempts

Starting from scams on electricity and gas bills, up to the fake coupons, there are so many traps to which you must pay particular attention. Some attempts to deceive the gods are a clear demonstration of this Intesa Sanpaolo customers, who thus see their current accounts at risk. But what is going on?

Well, many have reported having receivedor sms or e-mail apparently sent by his own bank, only to discover that in reality this is not the case. It is, in fact, fake messages that present a identical graphics to that of the most famous bank, through which cyber criminals try to make the unfortunate person fall into the trap.

They often contain gods ortographic errors, while in other cases such messages are so well done that they seem true. A few simple words, through which scammers try to get into possession of access credentials the recipient of the communication e steal money from his account.

To be able to achieve their goal, therefore, they send a link which refers to a web page apparently identical to that of access to theHome Banking by Intesa Sanpaolo. In reality, however, this is not the case. It is, in fact, a clone site, through which the attackers are able to obtain the victim’s username and password, and then act undisturbed on his behalf.

Intesa Sanpaolo, beware of fake messages

There are several scam messages that you risk coming across and for this reason it is always important to pay close attention. These include: “You have a payment to make, enter and verify in your app“. In this regard, it should be remembered that Intesa Sanpaolo, like other banks, never sends such messages.

In case of doubt, however, it is advisable to contact the assistance center of the reference credit institution in order to obtain more information on the matter. In any case, the advice is always that of never click on suspicious links, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant surprises.