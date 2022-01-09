Intesa Sanpaolo, customers sound the alarm: there is a dangerous smishing

A sophisticated and well-designed trap that has been killing hundreds in recent weeks. Why smishing is so dangerous.

The web is not just a place to interact between users for pleasure or to apply the support of a sea of ​​information to one’s work. On the net, in fact, it is possible to report problems of common interest, which would quickly become a click away for everyone who needs them. This is why, in the face of so many risks, the internet is also an opportunity. Powerful enough to get close and yet intricate enough to make any kind of trap plausible. And it is precisely one of these that users have decided to report, inviting Intesa Sanpaolo bank customers to beware of an insidious smishing attack.

A proven scam, conveyed via text messages and capable of endangering even the most equipped home banking systems. This is because falling into such a trap would mean personally handing over the keys to your digital safe to cybercriminals. For this reason, correct information is essential. And, in this sense, in the same way that it can take away, the internet can also provide something. In fact, in the last few hours the reports from Intesa customers have been repeated. All focused on the same smishing attempt, to the detriment of those with an active current account.

Smishing to Intesa Sanpaolo customers: how to defend yourself

Nothing new then? Maybe not quite. The smishing attack, in fact, takes on decidedly more dangerous characteristics, since a text message, compared to an email, can catch even more unprepared. Not to mention that, this time, the web criminals have set up their scam not on the account itself but in the phase following a purchase paid with an ATM card. Furthermore, the scam uses a system tested by the banks themselves, namely that of the alert. These are notices in which the bank itself reports the presence of suspicious movements on the holder’s current account. This is why the new scam becomes even more dangerous: Experienced cybercriminals place smishing in a fake alert, sent after a purchase with an ATM card.

In the message, the scammers notify customers using the same number used by Intesa Sanpaolo to send the operational and security codes. In the text, it warns of another device that would have had access to the personal checking account of the customer in question. A link is then proposed, to which you can log into your account and sort things out. This is the dangerous trap: click on what has been sent will lead the customer to enter their credentials, thus providing them on a silver platter to criminals. The victim will then receive a call from a fake operator, who will list the alleged undue withdrawals. A problem for customers but also for the bank, which will probably still have to work on its security systems.