Intesa Sanpaolo detaches another dividend on Monday. How much does it yield?

Intesa Sanpaolo is preparing to pay off the third dividend of this year, very rich for shareholders: here are all the details.

Even today’s session is experienced in red by Intesa Sanpaolo which is losing ground for the fourth day in a row.

The stock, after having lost just over half a percentage point yesterday, today started trading uphill, only to reverse course and accelerate sharply to the downside.

Intesa Sanpaolo in check, among the worst in the Ftse Mib

In the last few minutes, Intesa Sanpaolo bids at € 2.3955, a decline of 2.9% and over 68 million shares traded so far, against the average of the last 30 days of more than 86 million.

The stock lost share like the other banks and showed greater relative weakness compared to the Ftse Mib, slipping into one of the last positions in the basket of blue chips.

Intesa Sanpaolo suffers: BTP and Spread follow different paths

The conflicting indications coming from the bond market do not help, given that the BTP-Bund Spread rises by 1% to 121.3 basis points, while purchases on BTPs reduce the ten-year yield that leaves 4 on the parterre, 08% to 0.894%.

Intesa Sanpaolo: another dividend arrives on Monday 22 November

Intesa Sanpaolo remains in the spotlight ahead of the appointment on Monday 22 November, when the stock will detach the dividend along with other blue chips.

In detail, the incoming coupon, which will be paid on Wednesday 24 November, represents the down payment for the 2021 financial year.

The dividend is equal to 0.0721 euros and compared to the current values ​​of the stock offers an interesting yield of 3%.

In total, Intesa Sanpaolo will pay out dividends of 1.4 billion euros next Monday, in addition to the 1.90 billion euros distributed in October and the 694 million euros paid last May.

Intesa Sanpaolo: here are all the dividends paid this year

In fact, it should be remembered that, counting the one arriving on Monday 22 November, there are three dividends paid in 2021 by Intesa Sanpaolo.

The last was the one detached on 18 October and paid on 20 October, represented by an extraordinary reserve equal to 0.0996 euros.

On the other hand, last May, for the 2020 financial year, a dividend of € 0.357 per share was distributed.

Also including the coupon of Monday 22 November, Intesa Sanpaolo shareholders this year collect a total dividend of € 0.2074, a value that compared to the current share prices offers a very succulent yield of 8.67%, the highest among the banks of the Ftse Mib and one of the highest in the financial sector.