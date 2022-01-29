Intesa Sanpaolo is a great buy. Dividend: news on the way

Intesa Sanpaolo brakes after three sessions with a good rise, but analysts have no doubts. A real bargain in view of the strategic plan: expected surprises on the dividend.

At Piazza Affari, this last session of the week continues to decline for Intesa Sanpaolo, which lends its side to profit-taking after three consecutive days on the rise.

Intesa Sanpaolo takes your breath away after three increases in a row

The stock, after gaining almost two percentage points yesterday, today started trading already in decline, also thanks to the negative pitch of the Ftse Mib, compared to which Intesa Sanpaolo shows a little more relative strength.

In the last few minutes, the stock is at € 2.5605, with a decline of 1.99% and over 48 million shares traded on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of almost 86 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo penalized by the Spread and BTP trend

Intesa Sanpaolo is affected by the decline accused by the Ftse Mib, but also by the negative signals coming from the bond market.

The BTP-Bund Spread rises by 2.26% to 144.9 basis points and the sales on BTPs further increase rates with the 10-year yield rallies from 3.22% to 1.411%.

Meanwhile, Intesa Sanpaolo remains in the spotlight ahead of the next week’s appointment.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Friday accounts and new plan. Redburn’s view

On Thursday February, the Board of Directors meets to examine and approve the 2021 accounts and the new business plan which will be presented to the market the following day, Friday 4 February.

The focus is precisely on the strategic plan, with which management will be able to point the way towards a 12% ROTE in 2025, driven by growth in asset management and constant cost discipline.

This is what was reported by Redburn analysts who speak of attractive prospects for Intesa Sanpaolo.

The idea is that the solid capital position can pave the way for a return of capital equal to 50% of the current capitalization of the bank.

For Redburn analysts, Intesa Sanpaolo is preferable to Unicredit, which is why the “buy” recommendation is confirmed on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo: for Goldman Sachs it is a buy with an excellent target

Goldman Sachs is also betting on the stock without delay, which in recent days has reaffirmed the “buy” rating, with a target price of 3.25 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of about 27% compared to current market prices. Business.

Intesa Sanpaolo: what to expect from the plan? Focus is on dividend

With reference to Intesa Sanpaolo’s business plan coming next week, the US bank highlights that the most important aspect will be whether the group will revise the payout ratio upwards over 70% of the net profit currently paid for 2021.

As is known, Intesa Sanpaolo has confirmed its intention to drop the CET 1 ratio to 12% and therefore will be able to choose between two options: carry out M&A or return more capital to shareholders.

The first path appears impractical after the acquisition of Ubi Banca and given the current market conditions which do not offer particular opportunities in terms of acquisitions of managed savings companies.

For this reason, Goldman Sachs expects Intesa Sanpaolo to proceed with a distribution of the excess capital over time.

The analysts thus revised their estimates on the group’s payout ratio from 80% to 90% with reference to the period 2022-2025.

The US bank is also betting on a solid dividend, so much so that its estimates are about 27% higher than those of the consensus and this should translate into an average double-digit profitability, precisely in the order of 11%.