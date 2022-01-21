Intesa Sanpaolo is a greedy buy. Dividend will rise: expectations

Another session in red for Intesa Sanpaolo which, like the other protagonists of the banking sector, continues to move back to Piazza Affari, going down for the third session in a row.

Intesa Sanpaolo drops for the third session in a row

The stock, after having lost more than one and a half percentage points yesterday, today also tried to get back on top, only to then immediately return below par.

In the last few minutes, Intesa Sanpaolo is at € 2.53, with a decrease of 0.16% and over 40 million shares changed hands so far, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 82 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo snubs the good news from Spreads and BTPs

The stock goes against the trend compared to the Ftse Mib and, like the other banks, does not benefit from the indications coming from the bond market.

The BTP-Bund Spread goes back and presents itself at 140.5 basis points, with a decrease of 1.33%, while purchases on BTPs favor a decline in rates, with the ten-year yield showing a decline of 3, 67% to 1.365%.

Furthermore, Intesa Sanpaolo does not benefit from the opinions expressed by various analysts in the last few hours.

Intesa Sanpaolo: BofA says buy, with a very attractive target

Just today those of Bank of America reiterated their positive view on the entire banking sector in Piazza Affari.

Experts recall that the political risk is always in the background, highlighting however that it is structurally less than in the past.

Among bankers, Bank of America analysts focus in particular on Intesa Sanpaolo, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of 3.3 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of more than 30% compared to the current market prices. Business.

Intesa Sanpaolo: analysts revise eps and dividend estimates

Intesa Sanpaolo is Bank of America’s preferred banking stock in Europe: analysts have revised upward earnings per share estimates, increasing them from 0.25 to 0.27 euros for this year and from 0.27 to 0, 29 euros for 2023.

The American bank has also put a hand to the dividend forecasts, increasing those for 2022 by 24.8%, with the expectation of an improved coupon from 0.16 to 0.19 euros, while for 2023 the estimates have risen by 25.3% from 0.17 to 0.21 euros.

According to Bank of America, the new business plan that will be presented at the beginning of February by Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to make the stock run much higher.

Analysts expect confirmation of a 70% dividend payout, explaining that it would make a lot of sense to combine a buy-back program.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Citi says buy before the new plan

Citi is also betting on the stock, which today reiterated its invitation to buy, with a target price of € 3.

Also in this case, analysts look to Intesa Sanpaolo’s next strategic plan, expecting that the group aims at higher capital returns.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Exane raises its target price

Bullish indications also from Exane which in recent days reiterated the “outperform” rating on Intesa Sanpaolo, with a fair value raised to 2.8 to 3 euros.

This move reflects a revision of eps estimates, which increased by 1% for this year and 6% for the next.

According to Exane analysts, Intesa Sanpaolo is an excellent stock among European banks, thanks to good profitability and good visibility on earnings.

Added to this are high and sustainable dividend distributions which may still hold surprises in the future.