Intesa Sanpaolo is buy. Dividend, what surprises in the plan?

In the wake of the timid rebound scored by the Ftse Mib, Intesa Sanpaolo today also found its way back to earnings.

Intesa Sanpaolo rebounds after yesterday’s thud

The stock, after closing yesterday’s session with a lunge of almost three and a half percentage points, today started trading in progress, despite having already retraced from the intraday tops.

In the last few minutes, Intesa Sanpaolo has reached € 2.479, with an increase of 0.51% and over 47 million shares traded so far, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 85 million.

The stock today ended up under the lens of some analysts in view of the appointment on February 4th, the day on which the new strategic plan will be presented.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Equita SIM’s expectations on the industrial plan

Equita SIM analysts believe that Intesa Sanpaolo is favorably positioned to benefit from a positive economic scenario, leveraging its leadership position in the Italian banking and insurance sector.

In particular, the experts expect a growth in revenues at an average compound rate of 4% with reference to the period 2021-2025, mainly driven by the commission / insurance component.

The latter should benefit from the continuation of the positive trend in asset management, also thanks to the continuous commercial drive to transform deposits into managed assets.

Added to this is greater penetration into the insurance business.

As regards the interest margin, Equita SIM analysts estimate growth in 2021-2025 at an average compound annual rate of 2%, driven by the volume effect, while they factor only a minimal part of the possible additional contribution from rate hikes.

Equita SIM analysts recall that Intesa Sanpaolo enjoys a strong sensitivity to rates, so that for 100 points on the basis of the rise in the curve, the benefit on the interest margin is around 30%.

Operating costs are seen as essentially flat over the plan, with the cost-income ratio improving from 52% in 2021 to 48% by 2025.

The cost of risk is expected in the area of ​​40 basis points, mainly linked to the dynamics of new flows.

Net profit at 2025 is expected to be around € 6.5 billion, benefiting, among other things, from lower systemic charges and at the end of the plan, analysts see a ROTE of over 12% compared to around 8% in 2021.

Intesa Sanpaolo: shareholder remuneration will be a key element

Shareholder remuneration will also be a central element in the new business plan.

Thanks to its high profitability and excellent asset quality and capital endowment, Intesa Sanpaolo is in a position to offer a rich remuneration to shareholders.

In their estimates, the analysts of Equta SIM assume an average payout of 75% for a total 2021-2025 distribution of 20 billion euros, equal to about 40% of the market capitalization.

In light of recent statements by management, the experts do not exclude that Intesa Sanpaolo may also consider adopting the buyback in order to distribute a portion of the excess capital.

With a CET1 of 13.8%, an assumed CET1 target of 12% and the impact of Basel 4 from 2025, expected to be fully offset by DTA write-up, analysts see room for the distribution of an additional approximately € 6 billion , without considering the organic generation of capital.

In detail, over the period of the plan, Equita SIM estimates a cumulative dividend for 2021-2025 of 1.04 euros.

Meanwhile, the bullish view on Intesa Sanpaolo has been confirmed, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of € 2.9.

Intesa Sanpaolo: the view of Banca Akros

Banca Akros is also betting on the stock, which today reiterated the “accumulate” rating, with a target price raised from 2.5 to 2.9 euros in view of the new business plan.

Analysts expect confirmation of the group’s generous dividend policy from this.