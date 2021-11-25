Intesa Sanpaolo, keep an eye on the message: yet another phishing attempt

Bad news for Intesa Sanpaolo customers who recently ended up in the crosshairs of scammers who try to steal money from the unfortunate person on duty.

Every good or service of our interest, to be purchased, requires an outlay of character economic. A clear demonstration of how money is necessary in so many circumstances. There are numerous payment instruments at our disposal, which end up attracting the attention of some malicious people more and more often.

Unfortunately, the customers of Intesa Sanpaolo, which recently ended up in the crosshairs of some cyber criminals. In particular, what is causing concern is a message that has been circulating for a few days, through which i scammers they try to extort money from the unfortunate person on duty. So let’s go into the details and see what’s going on.

Intesa Sanpaolo, savings at risk: yet another phishing attempt

Starting from parcel blocked scam up to the fake shopping vouchers, there are so many deception attempts to be careful of. Unfortunately, those who end up more and more often in the sights of scammers are the account holders, who find themselves having to deal with various kinds of traps.

In particular, the current account holders of Intesa Sanpaolo. Lately, in fact, messages have been arriving, through which scammers try to extort money from the unfortunate person on duty. taking advantage of the name of the well-known banking institution. The message in question is about alleged credit card problems. The text, we recall, reads as follows:

“Dear Customer,

We are sorry to inform you that we have decided to suspend your operations on our site and on your card because you have ignored the previous request for confirmation of your identity and activation of DSP2 services which is now the European standard.

In order to reuse your card please confirm the information released on our site at the time of its registration.

The procedure can be completed by clicking on link below, which will bring it to our site in the section dedicated to checks. One day update required.

We thank you in advance for your time.

To start:

CLICK HERE

We remind you that as long as the verification is not carried out, she won’t be able to:

Make withdrawals at the ATM or on the POS.

Carry out refills

Make payments online or on POS.

Make bank transfers“.

An attempt at scam which unfortunately risks causing many to fall into the trap. In order to push the recipient of the message to send their data, in fact, they inform the latter that they risk not being able to carry out various operations, such as payments, withdrawals and top-ups. In reality, however, this is not the case.

It is, in fact, yet another attempt at phishing, through which the scammers try to empty the account of the unfortunate person on duty. Furthermore, it should be remembered that Intesa Sanpaolo, like other banks, never sends messages of this type. In case of doubt, therefore, it is advisable to contact the assistance center of the reference bank and above all never click on suspicious links.