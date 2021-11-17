Intesa Sanpaolo: like the latest move. That’s where it will go up

Intesa Sanpaolo little moved in the aftermath of the announcement on the trade union agreement: this is what it is? Analysts say buy.

Today’s session continues without infamy and without praise for Intesa Sanpaolo, which is in tune with the smooth trend of the other banks.

Intesa Sanpaolo still weak after yesterday’s slight decline

The stock, after closing yesterday with a drop of 0.3%, today tried timidly to recover ground, but immediately retraced its steps.

In the last few minutes, Intesa Sanpaolo is at € 2.48, with a fractional decrease of 0.1% and over 14 million shares traded on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 87 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo: trade union agreement on staff leaving and hiring

Intesa Sanpaolo comes under the lens after the company announced yesterday evening that it had signed a trade union agreement aimed at a generational change without social impact.

At the same time, disregarding the agreement, it is to continue to ensure an alternative to possible professional reconversion / retraining paths, within the framework of enhancing the people of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group also through the balance between professional and private life.

In detail, the agreement concerns 2,000 new voluntary exits by 2025, with access to retirement or the Solidarity Fund by the people of the group.

Also by 2025, permanent hires will be made in the ratio of one for every two voluntary exits, so there will be 1,000 entries by 2025, to which another 100 hires will be added to supplement the agreement of 29 September 2020, for a total therefore of 1.100.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Equita SIM confirms the buy

Equita SIM analysts, commenting on the latest news communicated by Intesa Sanpaolo, point out that overall, also including the agreement signed in September 2020, new entrants to the group will amount to 4,600 units, compared to 9,200 exits.

Confirmed the bullish view on Intesa Sanpaolo, covered by Equita SIM with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of € 2.9.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Citi sees it at 3 euros. Good trade union agreement

Citi is also betting on the stock, which today reiterated the “buy” rating with a target price of € 3, a value that implies an upside potential of around 21% compared to the current stock prices.

Commenting on the trade union agreement signed by Intesa Sanpaolo, analysts speak of a step forward in the group’s intention to exploit opportunities to improve profitability in the near future.

The US bank calculates that this additional measure could lead to a potential cost saving of around 2% of the group eps in the medium term.

Analysts speak of a reduction in socially responsible staff, as it involves staff who will meet retirement requirements by the end of 2028 and are on a voluntary basis.

Citi maintains a positive outlook on Intesa Sanpaolo, given its higher returns on capital and profitability, coupled with solid asset quality and an attractive business mix.

To remember, the bank led by Carlo Messina will present the new industrial plan next February.

Citi experts expect the group to focus more on cost and asset quality in the coming months.