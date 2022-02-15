Intesa Sanpaolo, message before sampling: the news

Withdrawal operations could bring out unpleasant surprises for Intesa Sanpaolo customers: pay attention to ATM messages

Intesa Sanpaolo often updates its customers on the important news that have been occurring in the last few hours. Especially as regards the operations performed at their branches. But also those that are carried out at other ATMs not in the group. Showing great closeness to users.

In a rather complicated period like the one we are currently experiencing, characterized by many bank closures, this is a very important signal. In fact, the credit institution has for some time been offering maximum guarantees to its customers also as regards the reports of disservicesunfortunately on the agenda, especially as regards maintenance operations.

Always necessary, and which periodically involve users. Who are notified of possible disruptions in operations both online and at the various branches. But above all as regards the latter operations to be carried out at the branches, they could hide some “Pitfalls” details. Let’s find out what it is.

Intesa Sanpaolo, pay attention to withdrawal operations

Customers of Intesa Sanpaolo, but in general also of other banks, are increasingly forced to carry out operations at the counter at other banking institutions. Mainly due to the lack of branches in the area, but often also for reasons of urgency. Not always in the area you can find the ATM of your bank.

In those cases, the utmost attention must be paid, because these operations are not always free. In fact, in the case of transactions at an ATM of another bank operator, some fees may apply costs of 1 or 2 euros. The notice can be read at the time of withdrawal, which obviously does not always occur.

There are in fact current accounts, such as theXME by Intesa Sanpaolo, which should not include these additional costs. But to avoid any surprises it is always best to check before carrying out any operation. Because especially in cases of necessity, there could be unforeseen expenses.