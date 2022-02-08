Intesa Sanpaolo: new targets. Dividend, that’s when it comes

Promising start to the week for Intesa Sanpaolo which today posted the best performance not only in the banking sector, but in the entire basket of blue chips.

Intesa Sanpaolo in pole position and counter-targeting on the Ftse Mib

The stock, after closing last Friday’s session with a drop of more than two percentage points, lending its side to profit-taking after four rises in a row, today resumed its earnings path.

At the end of the day, Intesa Sanpaolo stopped at € 2.715, close to the intraday tops, with a rise of 1.8% and lively trading volumes, given that more than 127 million shares changed hands, against the average of the last 30 days equal to almost 92 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo: accounts and plan. Focus on dividend and buy-back

Intesa Sanpaolo remained under the lens after last Friday the group presented the accounts for the fourth quarter and for the whole of 2021, together with the 2021-2025 business plan.

Equita SIM analysts defined the quarterly report slightly higher than expected at an operational level and substantially in line in terms of the bottom line.

The plan is based on very prudent assumptions on the interest rate front, with Euribor flat at -0.5% over 4 years.

The plan envisages the distribution of over 21 billion euros, equal to 40% of the market capitalization, compared to the approximately 20 billion expected from Equita SIM, with cash dividends based on a payout of 70% over the plan period and a buyback of 3, 4bn to be carried out in 2022.

Imtesa Sanpaolo has specified that any possible distribution will be evaluated year by year starting from 2023.

For 2022, the return proposal for shareholders is equal to 4.9 billion euros, of which 1.5 billion as dividend balance for 2021, to which a buy-back of 3.4 billion will be added.

It should be remembered that Intesa Sanpaolo already paid the interim dividend on the 2022 dividend last November in the order of € 0.0721 per share.

The balance was proposed at € 0.0789 per share, with coupon detachment on May 23, 2022 and payment two days after May 25.

By comparing the value of the dividend balance to today’s closing price of the stock, a yield of 2.91% is obtained.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Equita SIM revises estimates and targets. Buy confirmed

Equita SIM analysts let it be known that the buyback payment, equal to 6% of the market capitalization and which will be made in the course of 2022, is the main surprise compared to their expectations, which had not assumed any further remuneration other than the payment of the dividend.

The Milanese SIM has decided to slightly raise the 2022-23 estimates on Intesa Sanpaolo, betting on a 2022 net profit of 5.2 billion euros, while those referring to 2024-2025 have been increased on average by 3%, mainly to reflect higher cost efficiencies.

Following the revision of the estimates, the analysts raised the target price of Intesa Sanpaolo by 9% to 3.2 euros.

Despite the stock being at a premium compared to the sector and the excellent performance since the beginning of the year, analysts reiterate the positive view on Intesa Sanpaolo.

This is considering the credible plan targets, based on prudent assumptions, and which confirm a level of profitability well above the sector average.

Added to this is the very favorable exposure in the event of a rise in the interest rate curve, a particularly resilient business model also thanks to full control of the product factories.

Lastly, the rich remuneration for shareholders should not be forgotten, with room for further increases given the excellent capital endowment and asset quality profile.

Intesa Sanpaolo: the view of Bank of America and Deutsche Bank

Bank of America also reviewed the assessment of Intesa Sanpaolo, which on the one hand reaffirmed the “buy” rating and on the other hand increased the target price from 3.3 to 3.5 euros, in light of the industrial plan defined as solid and prudent.

Deutsche Bank has moved in the same direction as it maintains the “buy” recommendation, with a fair value increased from 2.9 to 3.3 euros.

According to the German bank, the 2025 net profit target of € 6.5 billion is cautious, including very conservative assumptions on interest rates, which are expected to remain stable until plan.

However, it must be said that in the event of an increase of 100 basis points, this would translate into an additional net profit of 1.5 billion euros in 2025.

Intesa Sanpaolo being examined by Exane and Jp Morgan

Bullish also the view of Exane which confirms Intesa Sanpaolo as the top pick in the sector, reiterating the “outperform” recommendation, with a target price raised from 3 to 3.5 euros.

Jp Morgan, on the other hand, has an “overweight” rating, with a target price adjusted from 3 to 3.2 euros, in the wake of a revision of estimates following the new business plan.

In detail, the eps estimates for 2022 were reduced by 0.2%, while those for 2023 were raised by 1.4%.