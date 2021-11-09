Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals: The complete results of the first day. Well Alcaraz. Defeated Lorenzo Musetti da Baez

Lorenzo Musetti in the photo – Sposito photo

And of Brandon Nakashima the first victory of the 2021 edition, the fourth, of the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, broadcast live on SuperTennis.

The duel Alcaraz-Rune who closes the day session does not disappoint expectations, but confirms how much the Spaniard is a more advanced player in terms of schemes and solutions than his peers.

In the first match of group B Sebastian Korda he loses the first two sets, saves a match with an ace on the dry point, thus extending the fourth to the tiebreaker and wins in the fifth against the French Hugo Gaston.

Bitter onset of Lorenzo Musetti against the Argentine Sebastian Baez built in four sets.

The blue in the tiebreak of the fourth set on 5 all suffered a point at a high level goal by the Argentine who then in the next point with the serve and volley ended the game.

ATP Next Gen Finals – Milan, hard (indoor) – 1st Day

Allianz Cloud Court – Italian time: 14:00 (local time: 2:00 pm)

1. [4] Brandon Nakashima vs [5] Juan Manuel Cerundolo

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan Nakashima B. Nakashima B. 4 3 4 4 Cerundolo J. Cerundolo J. 1 4 1 0 Winner: Nakashima B. Service Development Set 4 Service Development Set 3 Cerundolo J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 Nakashima B. 0-15 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 Cerundolo J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-0 → 3-1 Cerundolo J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 Service Development Set 2 Cerundolo J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 15-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 Nakashima B. 0-1 1-1 2-1 2-2 2-3 3-3 3-4 3-5 3-6 3-3 → 3-4 Nakashima B. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Cerundolo J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Nakashima B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Cerundolo J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 Cerundolo J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 1 Cerundolo J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 1-1 1-2 2-2 3-2 3-3 4-3 5-3 6-3 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 15-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 Nakashima B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 Cerundolo J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-0 → 3-1 Cerundolo J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-0 → 2-0

2. [1] Carlos Alcaraz vs [7] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (not before: 15:00)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan Alcaraz C. Alcaraz C. 0 4 4 4 Rune H. • Rune H. 0 3 2 0 Winner: Alcaraz C. Service Development Set 3 Rune H. 15-0 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 2 Alcaraz C. 0-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 15-0 30-0 40-0 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 15-0 30-0 40-0 Rune H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 Alcaraz C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Rune H. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Alcaraz C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Service Development Set 1 Alcaraz C. 0-15 0-40 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 15-0 30-0 40-0 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 15-0 30-0 40-0 Rune H. 0-1 1-1 2-1 2-2 2-3 2-4 3-4 3-5 4-5 4-6 5-6 6-6 6-7 3-3 → 4-3 Rune H. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 Alcaraz C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Rune H. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Alcaraz C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Alcaraz C. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

3. [2] Sebastian Korda vs [8] Hugo Gaston (not before: 19:30)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan Korda S. Korda S. 3 3 4 4 4 Gaston H. Gaston H. 4 4 0 3 0 Winner: S. Korda Service Development Set 5 Service Development Set 4 Service Development Set 3 Korda S. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 Gaston H. 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 2-0 → 3-0 Korda S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 Service Development Set 2 Korda S. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-15 0-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 30-0 40-0 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 Gaston H. 0-1 1-1 1-2 1-3 2-3 3-3 4-3 4-4 5-4 6-4 6-5 6-6 7-6 3-3 → 3-4 Gaston H. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 Korda S. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 Gaston H. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 Korda S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 1 Korda S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 1-1 2-1 3-1 3-2 3-3 3-4 4-4 4-5 4-6 5-6 6-6 6-7 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-15 0-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 30-0 40-0 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 Gaston H. 1-0 1-1 2-1 3-1 4-1 5-1 5-2 6-2 3-3 → 3-4 Korda S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-3 → 3-3 Gaston H. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Korda S. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 Gaston H. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Korda S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-0 → 2-0 Gaston H. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 40-40 0-0 → 1-0

4. [3] Lorenzo Musetti vs [6] Sebastian Baez

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan Musetti L. • Musetti L. 0 1 1 4 3 Baez S. Baez S. 0 4 4 3 4 Winner: Baez S. Service Development Set 4 Baez S. 1-0 2-0 3-0 3-1 4-1 4-2 4-3 4-4 5-4 5-5 6-5 3-3 → 3-4 Service Development Set 3 Musetti L. 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-3 1-4 2-4 3-4 4-4 4-5 5-5 5-6 Musetti L. 1-0 2-1 3-1 4-1 4-2 4-3 4-4 5-4 6-4 6-5 3-3 → 4-3 Baez S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Musetti L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 2 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-40 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-0 2-1 3-1 4-1 4-2 4-3 4-4 5-4 6-4 6-5 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-3 1-4 2-4 3-4 4-4 4-5 5-5 5-6 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-2 → 1-3 Musetti L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 Service Development Set 1 Musetti L. 0-30 0-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-40 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-0 2-1 3-1 4-1 4-2 4-3 4-4 5-4 6-4 6-5 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-3 1-4 2-4 3-4 4-4 4-5 5-5 5-6 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-2 → 1-2 Musetti L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Group A

(1) Alcaraz, Carlos 1V. 0S. (3-0)

(4) Nakashima, Brandon 1V. 0S (3-1)

(5) Cerundolo, Juan Manuel OV 1S. (1-3)

(7) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov OV 1S. (0-3)

Group B

(2) Korda, Sebastian 1V. 0s. (3-2)

(3) Musetti, Lorenzo 0V. 1S. (1-3)

(6) Baez, Sebastian 1V 0S. (3-1)

(8) Gaston, Hugo OV. 1S (2-3)

Roll of honor

2019 J. Sinner

2018 S. Tsitsipas

2017 H. Chung

Regulation

The match at the best of five sets with shorter sets (at 4 instead of 6) and with the tie-break at 3-3.

The dry point on 40-40: no advantages.

Legal coaching through microphone headphones to allow the public to listen to the dialogue between players and coaches.

The possibility for paying spectators to move freely on the side stands.

The use of electronic calls on all points, abolishing the figure of the line judge

The shot clock before the service.