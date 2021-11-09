Sports

Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals: The complete results of the first day. Well Alcaraz. Defeated Lorenzo Musetti da Baez

Lorenzo Musetti in the photo – Sposito photo

And of Brandon Nakashima the first victory of the 2021 edition, the fourth, of the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, broadcast live on SuperTennis.
The duel Alcaraz-Rune who closes the day session does not disappoint expectations, but confirms how much the Spaniard is a more advanced player in terms of schemes and solutions than his peers.

In the first match of group B Sebastian Korda he loses the first two sets, saves a match with an ace on the dry point, thus extending the fourth to the tiebreaker and wins in the fifth against the French Hugo Gaston.

Bitter onset of Lorenzo Musetti against the Argentine Sebastian Baez built in four sets.
The blue in the tiebreak of the fourth set on 5 all suffered a point at a high level goal by the Argentine who then in the next point with the serve and volley ended the game.

ITA ATP Next Gen Finals – Milan, hard (indoor) – 1st Day

Allianz Cloud Court – Italian time: 14:00 (local time: 2:00 pm)

1. [4] Brandon Nakashima USA vs [5] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Nakashima B.

4

3

4

4

Cerundolo J.

1

4

1

0

Winner: Nakashima B.

2. [1] Carlos Alcaraz ESP vs [7] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN (not before: 15:00)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Alcaraz C.

0

4

4

4

Rune H.

0

3

2

0

Winner: Alcaraz C.

3. [2] Sebastian Korda USA vs [8] Hugo Gaston BETWEEN (not before: 19:30)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Korda S.

3

3

4

4

4

Gaston H.

4

4

0

3

0

Winner: S. Korda

4. [3] Lorenzo Musetti ITA vs [6] Sebastian Baez ARG

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Musetti L.

0

1

1

4

3

Baez S.

0

4

4

3

4

Winner: Baez S.

Group A
(1) Alcaraz, Carlos ESP 1V. 0S. (3-0)
(4) Nakashima, Brandon USA 1V. 0S (3-1)
(5) Cerundolo, Juan Manuel ARG OV 1S. (1-3)
(7) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov DEN OV 1S. (0-3)

Group B
(2) Korda, Sebastian USA 1V. 0s. (3-2)
(3) Musetti, Lorenzo ITA 0V. 1S. (1-3)
(6) Baez, Sebastian ARG 1V 0S. (3-1)
(8) Gaston, Hugo BETWEEN OV. 1S (2-3)

Roll of honor
2019 J. Sinner
2018 S. Tsitsipas
2017 H. Chung

Regulation
The match at the best of five sets with shorter sets (at 4 instead of 6) and with the tie-break at 3-3.
The dry point on 40-40: no advantages.
Legal coaching through microphone headphones to allow the public to listen to the dialogue between players and coaches.
The possibility for paying spectators to move freely on the side stands.
The use of electronic calls on all points, abolishing the figure of the line judge
The shot clock before the service.

