Sports

Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals: The results with the details of the Second Day. Lorenzo Musetti wins and gets back in the running for qualification

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 26 6 minutes read

Lorenzo Musetti in the photo

Lorenzo Musetti wins the first game on the second day of Next Gen ATP Finals.
The blue beats the French Gaston 4-3 4-3 2-4 3-4 4-2 after two hours and 33 minutes the longest challenge of the Intesa San Paolo Next Gen ATP Finals. Musetti has imposed himself without ever removing his opponent’s service, despite 15 break points, and gets back in the running for a place in the semifinals. Today he must beat Korda, otherwise he would be eliminated, and cheer Gaston against Baez. If the Argentine were to stop the French, the percentage of sets won and lost would be calculated.

Carlos Alcaraz already in the semifinals.

ITA ATP Next Gen Finals – Milan, hard (indoor) – 2nd Day

Allianz Cloud Court – Italian time: 14:00 (local time: 2:00 pm)
1. [5] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs [7] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Cerundolo J.

0

1

2

4

1

Rune H.

0

4

4

1

4

Winner: Rune H.

2. [1] Carlos Alcaraz ESP vs [4] Brandon Nakashima USA (not before: 15:00)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Alcaraz C.

0

4

4

4

Nakashima B.

0

3

1

3

Winner: Alcaraz C.

3. [2] Sebastian Korda USA vs [6] Sebastian Baez ARG (not before: 19:30)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Korda S.

0

4

4

4

Baez S.

0

3

2

2

Winner: Korda S.

4. [3] Lorenzo Musetti ITA vs [8] Hugo Gaston BETWEEN

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Musetti L.

0

4

4

2

3

4

Gaston H.

0

3

3

4

4

2

Winner: Musetti L.

Group A
(1) Alcaraz, Carlos ESP 2V. 0S. (6-0) – Semi-finalist
(4) Nakashima, Brandon USA 1V. 1S (3-4)
(5) Cerundolo, Juan Manuel ARG OV 2S. (2-6)
(7) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov DEN 1V 1S. (3-4)

Group B
(2) Korda, Sebastian USA 2V. 0s. (6-2)
(3) Musetti, Lorenzo ITA 1V. 1S. (4-5)
(6) Baez, Sebastian ARG 1V 1S. (3-4)
(8) Gaston, Hugo BETWEEN OV. 2S (5-6)

Roll of honor
2019 J. Sinner
2018 S. Tsitsipas
2017 H. Chung

Regulation
The match at the best of five sets with shorter sets (at 4 instead of 6) and with the tie-break at 3-3.
The dry point on 40-40: no advantages.
Legal coaching through microphone headphones to allow the public to listen to the dialogue between players and coaches.
The possibility for paying spectators to move freely on the side stands.
The use of electronic calls on all points, abolishing the figure of the line judge
The shot clock before the service.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 26 6 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

3 stages in Budapest from 6 to 8 May – Corriere.it

1 week ago

Zanetti: “I will be moved by the San Siro. Wanda-Icardi? Stability is essential for a career “

1 day ago

“Zaniolo and Pellegrini at home, the others are fine” LIVE

3 days ago

FOCUS MN – Milan, who kaio Jorge is: fascinates for elegance and power. It is not a bomber, but it can become one

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button