Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals: The results with the details of the Second Day. Lorenzo Musetti wins and gets back in the running for qualification

Lorenzo Musetti in the photo

Lorenzo Musetti wins the first game on the second day of Next Gen ATP Finals.

The blue beats the French Gaston 4-3 4-3 2-4 3-4 4-2 after two hours and 33 minutes the longest challenge of the Intesa San Paolo Next Gen ATP Finals. Musetti has imposed himself without ever removing his opponent’s service, despite 15 break points, and gets back in the running for a place in the semifinals. Today he must beat Korda, otherwise he would be eliminated, and cheer Gaston against Baez. If the Argentine were to stop the French, the percentage of sets won and lost would be calculated.

Carlos Alcaraz already in the semifinals.

ATP Next Gen Finals – Milan, hard (indoor) – 2nd Day

Allianz Cloud Court – Italian time: 14:00 (local time: 2:00 pm)

1. [5] Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs [7] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune

2. [1] Carlos Alcaraz vs [4] Brandon Nakashima (not before: 15:00)

3. [2] Sebastian Korda vs [6] Sebastian Baez (not before: 19:30)

4. [3] Lorenzo Musetti vs [8] Hugo Gaston

Group A

(1) Alcaraz, Carlos 2V. 0S. (6-0) – Semi-finalist

(4) Nakashima, Brandon 1V. 1S (3-4)

(5) Cerundolo, Juan Manuel OV 2S. (2-6)

(7) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov 1V 1S. (3-4)

Group B

(2) Korda, Sebastian 2V. 0s. (6-2)

(3) Musetti, Lorenzo 1V. 1S. (4-5)

(6) Baez, Sebastian 1V 1S. (3-4)

(8) Gaston, Hugo OV. 2S (5-6)

Roll of honor

2019 J. Sinner

2018 S. Tsitsipas

2017 H. Chung

Regulation

The match at the best of five sets with shorter sets (at 4 instead of 6) and with the tie-break at 3-3.

The dry point on 40-40: no advantages.

Legal coaching through microphone headphones to allow the public to listen to the dialogue between players and coaches.

The possibility for paying spectators to move freely on the side stands.

The use of electronic calls on all points, abolishing the figure of the line judge

The shot clock before the service.