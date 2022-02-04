Intesa Sanpaolo, profit 6.5 billion in 2025, 22 billion to shareholders – Economy

Intesa Sanpaolo will reach a net profit of € 6.5 billion in 2025 and an increase in the Rote (Return on tangible equity) to approximately 14 percent. It is the new plan of the group which instead closed 2021 with a net profit of 4.18 billion, up by 19.4% by 2020. The bank will propose a coupon of 7.89 euro cents per share to the shareholders’ meeting. as a dividend balance. The return for shareholders will be a total of 4.9 billion, because the board of directors has approved a buy back of 3.4 billion in addition to the 1.5 billion dividend balance for 2021.

The new business plan also provides for a significant reduction in the risk profile. Intesa Sanpaolo wants to be a ‘zero Npl’ bank and without impact from calendar provisioning, to get there it expects impaired loans reduced in 2025 to 9.3 billion euros gross of adjustments, from 15.2 billion in 2021, and 4.6 billion net, from 7.1 billion in 2021.

The CEO Carlo Messina built it on 5 pillars: strong reduction of the risk profile, with a consequent cut in the cost of risk; a structural reduction of costs, made possible by technology. Intesa also focuses on commission growth, driven by Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory activities; a strong ESG commitment, with a positioning at the top of the world for social impact and a great focus on the climate. The fifth pillar of the plan are the people of the Group considered the “most important resource”.

“The new business plan takes us into the future and creates the bank for the next ten years”. This was stated by the ceo of Intesa Sanpaolo, Carlo Messina, during the conference call with financial analysts to present the new business plan and the results for 2021. “A solid distribution of value – he added – remains a priority. So such as the remuneration of the shares “.

“We are not considering any acquisitions or mergers. The excess capital will not be used for acquisitions or mergers,” Messina explained.