Intesa Sanpaolo, profits up in 2021. Shareholders almost 5 billion euros in dividends and share repurchases

Intesa Sanpaolo, the first Italian banking group together with Unicredit, closed 2021 with a net profit of 4.18 billionup 19.4% on 2020. The increase in profits was favored above all by the increase in collections from commissions rose by 9.3% to 9.5 billion. Vice versa, revenues on net interest fall, i.e. the actual banking activity in which profits are made with the difference between the interest paid to depositors and those made to pay to debtors, an accounting item under pressure in the phases of reduced cost of money such as that current. The interest margins fell by 4.6% to 7.9 billion euros. Down 1.1% costs that go from 11 to 10.9 billion euros. In light of the data, the bank decided to distribute to shareholders 4.9 billion euros, 1.5 billion in the form of dividends (7.89 euro cents per share) and another 3.4 billion as a buy back, ie the repurchase on the market of own shares which has the effect of pushing up the value of the shares. The latter operation is subject to the green light of the European central bank.

In the new 2021-2025 plan presented today, a distribution to shareholders is foreseen for the five-year period of over 22 billion euros, of which over 6.6 billion in 2022. – “The new business plan transports us to the future and creates the bank for the next ten years”, said the CEO Carlo Messina, during the conference call with financial analysts explaining that it is a plan “Prudent and conservative”. Particular hopes are placed in the growth of profits from the management of large assets (wealth management). “The new plan provides for a staff renewal”, continued the manager, adding that “they are foreseen 9,200 voluntary exits, of which around 3,000 already in 2021, with 4,600 new people hired and 8,000 retrained or retrained ”. Messina also said that “We are not considering any acquisitions or mergers. The excess capital will not be used for acquisitions or mergers “. The bank’s stock is losing 2.3% on the stock market in a day of weakness for the entire list.