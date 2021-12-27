Intesa Sanpaolo scam, pay attention to this message: “Dear customer”

An Intesa Sanpaolo scam has been circulating for some time and has already claimed victims. Law enforcement is warning us all, how deception works.

Intesa Sanpaolo scam, users who have been linked to the well-known banking institution for weeks are exposed to an important risk, definitely very serious and which in reality has nothing to do with the important subject in question. In fact, the Intesa Sanpaolo scam exploits the name of the bank, but it is conceived, as is easy to imagine, by some cybercriminals.

These act by sending a message to users, even randomly, to people who perhaps have nothing to do with Intesa Sanpaolo. The scam consists of a communication that is passed off as an official and that warns the individuals reached by this scam message of the existence of a major problem.

Obviously there is nothing true. It’s just a phishing attempt, that is, to steal personal information and sensitive data such as personal pins and codes by tricking users into providing them themselves.

Intesa Sanpaolo scam, beware of this email

Be careful in case you receive an e-mail message in the name of Intesa Sanpaolo. The Postal Police has already collected several reports from those who unfortunately ended up in the network of criminals. Let’s remember how the banking institution is completely unrelated to all this. The text is as follows:

“Dear Customer,

We are sorry to inform you that we have decided to suspend your operations on our site and on your card as you have ignored the previous request for confirmation of your identity and activation of DSP2 services which is now the European standard.

To be able to reuse your card, please confirm the information provided on our site at the time of your registration.

The procedure can be completed by clicking on the link below, which will take it to our site in the section dedicated to checks.

One day update required.

We thank you in advance for your time.

To start:

CLICK HERE

We remind you that until the verification is carried out, you will not be able to:

Make withdrawals at the ATM or on the POS.

Carry out refills.

Make payments online or on POS.

Make bank transfers “.