Intesa Sanpaolo snubs sells. This is why it is a must buy

The sales that intensified in the afternoon on Piazza Affari are breaking down on almost all the blue chips, except a handful of these that manage to resist.

Intesa Sanpaolo shows the US players and beats the Ftse Mib

Among the others we point out Intesa Sanpaolo which, after gaining a percentage point yesterday, is trying to push forward again today, climbing for the fourth session in a row.

In the last few minutes, Intesa Sanpaolo is at € 2.424, with an increase of 0.25% and over 71 million shares transited on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of almost 85 million.

The stock is the only bank to go up against the trend and shows a relative strength far superior to that of the Ftse Mib.

Intesa Sanpaolo has been moving positively since the beginning of the year and in these first sessions of 2022 it recorded an increase of over 6%.

This is added to the positive balance of 2021, archived with an advantage of 24.1%, substantially in line with that of the Ftse Mib which last year gained 23%.

Intesa Sanpaolo ignores the performance of Spreads and BTPs

Meanwhile, Intesa Sanpaolo today does not seem to be affected in any way by the negative tone of the Ftse Mib and the reference sector, nor by the headwinds that blow from the bond market.

The BTP-Bund Spread, despite having already retraced from the intraday highs, still travels upwards and shows a rise of 1.32% to 138.4 basis points.

Bad BTPs that continue to be sold, so much so that the 10-year yield rallies from 3.72% to 1.283%.

Intesa Sanpaolo: the industrial plan in February. Here’s how it will be

Intesa Sanpaolo, however, goes straight ahead and does not allow itself to be influenced by these negative signals, with the market’s attention already focused on the appointment on the agenda in about a month.

Exactly on February 3, the Bank’s Board of Directors will approve the new business plan which will then be presented to investors the next day, together with the accounts for the 2021 financial year.

As anticipated recently by the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, Carlo Messina, the new strategic plan of the group will aim at an acceleration of the reduction of the NPL portfolio, i.e. of non-performing loans, with the aim of becoming one of the best banks in Europe .

At the beginning of November, on the occasion of the presentation of the accounts for the third quarter of 2021, Messina had declared: “We are working on a significant and sustainable net result for next year.

We want to start with this plan by 2025 without any problems regarding the cost of risk and impaired persons.

We will increase profitability and conduct analyzes to combine sustainable profitability and increased net income. ”

Meanwhile, good news for Intesa Sanpaolo arrived just before Christmas from many places.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Fitch revises its ratings upwards, with a stable outlook

The Fitch agency has decided to review the bank’s senior preferred long-term rating, raising it from “BBB-” to “BBB”, the short-term rating from “F3” to “F2” and the Viability Rating from “bbb-” to “bbb”, with “stable” outlook.

As stated in a note released by Intesa Sanpaolo, Fitch’s move follows the improvement in Italy’s long-term rating, which went from “BBB-” to “BBB” at the beginning of December, with a “stable” outlook.

Intesa Sanpaolo promoted by Banca Akros

Finally, good news for Intesa Sanpaolo also came from Banca Akros which, before Christmas, reserved a promotion for the title, with a change of strategy from “neutral” to “accumulated”, against a target price of 2.5 euros.

The analysts justified their choice, explaining that the upgrade was decided after the recent correction accused by Intesa Sanpaolo at the end of 2021.