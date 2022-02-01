Intesa Sanpaolo, there is an important notice to all customers

The Intesa Sanpaolo bank has published a small handbook for its customers to protect them from online fraud attempts

Since technology has predominantly entered our lives it has certainly brought many benefits but also many against, especially as regards the phenomenon of scams.

Nowadays, in fact, scams mostly run through fake emails or fake SMS that deceive the unfortunate. Many banking institutions have thus decided to alert their customers about these scam attempts and, among them, Intesa Sanpaolo as well.

Intesa Sanpaolo, scam alert: the vademecum

Customers of the Intesa Sanpaolo credit institution are targeted by many scams every day, especially phishing, or online scams that aim to steal personal data by criminals who then aim at the emptying of one’s bank account.

Phishing attempts generally run through fake emails or SMS which contain a link in which you are asked to click on it to solve a problem related to your current account. The user, frightened by that message or email that seems to be sent by his own banking institution, does not think twice and clicks on the malicious link.

Intesa Sanpaolo has published a small vademecum for its customers to try to stem the phenomenon of online or telephone scams. First of all, Intesa Sanpaolo will not ask never to install urgently to their customers on their smartphone any kind of application or alleged antivirus.

Yet the banking institution will never ask its customers to enter the login credentials via links sent via SMS or email. On the other hand, when the customer is faced with a similar situation, it could be an attempt at fraud.

In this case, obviously, you should never enter your sensitive data in any link or communicate it to a self-styled fake banking operator. In case of doubts, however, it is advisable not to disclose your data and immediately contact your trusted manager or the online branch of Intesa Sanpaolo.