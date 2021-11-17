Intesa Sanpaolo: two thousand early retirements and 1,100 hires by 2025

Intesa Sanpaolo has reached an agreement with the trade unions for the hiring of 1,100 young people on an indefinite basis against 2,000 early retirements on a voluntary basis.

The generational change

The agreement was signed with Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin. It is aimed at the same time at a generational change without social impacts and at continuing to ensure an alternative to possible professional reconversion / retraining paths within the framework of enhancing the people of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group “also through the balance between professional and private life”, specifies a note from the institute. The agreement identifies the methods and criteria for achieving the goal of 2,000 new voluntary exits by 2025, with access to retirement or the Solidarity Fund by the people of the Group. Furthermore, by 2025, permanent hires will be made in the ratio of one hiring for every two voluntary departures, up to 1,000 hires in any case, against the 2,000 new voluntary departures envisaged, in addition to 100 hires to supplement the agreement dated 29 September. 2020.

The requirements for leaving the company

The hires will be destined to support the growth of the Group and the new activities and are added to those already foreseen by the agreement of 29 September 2020, for a total of 4,600 by December 2025 compared to 9,200 exits which will end by the first quarter of 2025 The agreement provides that the offer regarding voluntary departures is addressed to all the people of the Italian companies of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, including executives. Those who have accrued the retirement requirements by 31 December 2028, including the so-called “Quota 100” and “Female Option” calculation rules, will be able to join, according to the methods communicated by the Group.

Any ranking

If the applications for retirement or access to the Solidarity Fund exceed the number of 2,000, a single ranking will be drawn up at Group level for all the personnel of the Italian companies, based on the date of accrual of the right to the pension. In the ranking, priority will be given to the holders of the provisions pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 3 of Law 104/1992 for themselves and for disabled people with a percentage of disability of not less than 67%.

