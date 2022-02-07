Intesa Sanpaolo, warning to customers: there is a great danger

Important notice from Intesa Sanpaolo to all customers these days: there is a threat on their accounts. Here’s what it is

It is evident that the exponential curve of phishing has grown with the increase of devices to which we connect at all times and with which we have permanently entrusted the exchange of our most sensitive data. Among these, the first type that comes to mind is that of the details of our bank account that have already been traveling with tradition for a long time for the network and smartphone applications.

When we talk about phishing, in fact, we are referring to that form of fraud carried out on the internet through which the victim is convinced to provide personal information, financial data or access codes. In this case, the criminal hides behind the mask of a trustworthy entity that reveals itself with a digital communication.

Intesa Sanpaolo, a vademecum to protect yourself from fraud

As other lenders are doing, too, Intesa Sanpaolo warns against the risks of online fraud, alerting its account holders through the extensive dedicated information on its website. In essence, it is a question of reiterating what is the practice that the Institute follows to communicate with its customers, without exposing them to the disclosure of data concerning them in unprotected telematic spaces.

Intesa Sanpaolo first of all invites a recognize who pretends to be the bank on which one’s current account is deposited, mainly identifying three techniques of online fraud to the detriment of customers: the phone fraudi malware and the fraud via sms. Phone fraud consists of a call, the number of which is disguised with that of the bank’s toll-free number; the malware, in the form of text messages, invites you to download a bank app in order to install a virus and steal personal data; finally, lto sms fraud that replicates those sent by the bank. The bank never contacts its customers to ask for personal codes And never inserts links to external pages or applications in order to enter personal codes; the bank always provides instructions to the customer.

Other examples of fraud relate to false communications containing a link to a counterfeit website, at first glance identical to the bank’s official one; the email phishing. Often it is enough to pay attention to some formal details such as a grammatical error or in the elements in the graphics and in the text, for which for example the website presents a domain that is not the official one, the certificate whose validity is not verifiable and an obsolete protocol does not reliable.

So, it is important to read the message carefully. Do not provide passwords, credit card numbers, access codes – if requested, it is a scam. If in doubt, the best solution is to contact the branch immediately to verify the reliability of the sender or the number that called.