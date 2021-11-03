Intesa Sanpaolo: what surprises from the accounts? Dividend is maxi

In Piazza Affari, today’s session continues in the sign of weakness for Intesa Sanpaolo which, after three consecutive days on the rise, takes a little breath.

Intesa Sanpalo weak after three increases in a row

The title, after closing yesterday’s session with a progress of more than half a percentage point, today timidly tried to push forward again, only to retrace its steps.

In the last few minutes, Intesa Sanpaolo is at € 2.5065, with a decrease of 0.22% and over 17 million shares traded on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 87 million.

Like other banks, Intesa Sanpaolo also fails to follow the timidly positive idea offered by the Ftse Mib.

Intesa Sanpaolo: today the accounts for the 3rd quarter. The expectations of Equita SIM

Investors remain cautious on the stock also in view of today’s appointment: the bank will present the accounts for the third quarter and the first nine months of the year.

With reference to the period June-September, Equita SIM analysts estimate an interest margin of € 1,995 billion, substantially in line with the second quarter of this year.

Total income is expected to be € 4.858 billion, down 6% quarter-over-quarter and up 2% year-on-year.

The quarterly decline is mainly due to the typical seasonality in terms of revenues from commissions and the insurance business, as well as lower trading profits.

Operating profit is expected at 2.193 billion euros, with stable operating costs on a quarterly basis at 2.665 billion euros and the cost-income is expected at an excellent 55%.

The cost of risk is estimated at 57 basis points, slightly up on the 52 basis points reported in the second quarter.

Equita SIM analysts believe that also in this quarter the cost of the underlying risk remained at extremely low levels, but that Intesa Sanpaolo continued with further provisions to accelerate derisking.

Net profit is seen at 797 million euros, after deducting around 200 million euros of system charges.

The Milanese SIM believes that the preview for the third quarter is consistent with its 2021 profit estimate of € 4.5 billion, against a profit guidance of at least 4 billion.

Intesa Sanpaolo: possible 2021 guidance revision. Equita says buy

However, with a cost of risk for the fourth quarter implied in their estimates above 90 basis points, (58bps over the year, consistent with the indication of a cost of risk “below 60 basis points), analysts cannot rule out that the guidance of net profit for the year can be revised upwards.

Pending the official data from Intesa Sanpaolo, analysts reiterate the “buy” recommendation on the stock, with a target price of 2.8 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Deutsche Bank is also bullish. Focus on dividend

Deutsche Bank is also betting on Intesa Sanpaolo, which has the same “buy” rating, with a target price of € 2.9.

The German bank reports that its bullish view also takes into account the very interesting dividend of Intesa Sanpaolo, with an expected return of around 15% over the next 12 months or so.

With reference to the third quarter accounts, analysts see revenues up 3% to 4.847 billion and a net profit of 806 million euros.